L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023

By Press Release

Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.

Here is an overview of what the public can expect in several key areas—from the availability of free testing to resources for tenants and landlords.

Visit https://lacounty.gov/covid-emergency-ending for more information.

Can I still get free COVID-19 vaccines?

Yes, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations including booster doses to all County residents, regardless of their immigration or insurance status.

Free vaccines are available at hundreds of locations throughout LA County such as clinics, pharmacies, schools and other community locations. In-home vaccination is available for people who are homebound. Many locations do not require an appointment.

To find a location, visit ph.lacounty.gov/howtogetvaccinated or ph.lacounty.gov/comovacunarse

Can I still get a free COVID-19 test?

Yes, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will continue to provide free COVID-19 tests at all public health clinics and vaccination sites to county residents, regardless of their immigration or insurance status. The federal government continues to offer households 4 free tests that can be shipped to your home; you can order these tests by visiting COVIDtests.gov. Health plans are still required to pay for eight over-the counter tests a month for each insured member; check with your health plan or provider about the best way to access these tests.

For more information visit ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

If I get COVID-19, can I still get free COVID treatment?

Yes, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will continue to provide free COVID-19 therapeutics for all county residents, regardless of their immigration or insurance status.

For more detailed information visit ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines or ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicamentos (en español) or call the Public Health Telehealth Service 1-833-540-0473, open daily 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Do I have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces?

No. Masks are not currently required in most indoor spaces. An individual business or operator may require masking. No one can be prevented from wearing a mask to participate in an activity or enter a business.

See Public Health Indoor Mask Wearing Rules and Recommendations for the most current information.

Do I have to wear a mask and be vaccinated if I work in health care and congregate care settings?

Yes. In consultation with the Department of Health Services, healthcare worker vaccination and masking requirements will be continued until the end of September 30, 2023, with the following adjustments:

–Masking remains required for all staff providing patient care or working in patient care areas.

–In other facility locations, employees are not required to mask. Patients and visitors are not required to wear masks, although masks remain recommended.

–Vaccination coverage is not required for employees assigned to 100% telework who are never present at healthcare facilities.

–The vaccination and masking policy will be re-assessed by September 2023 to consider any updated FDA and CDC guidance regarding the timing of the COVID vaccination series and risks associated with COVID infection.

Do I have to isolate if I test positive for COVID-19?

Yes. People who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate themselves from others (stay home) for at least 5 days after the start of symptoms or after the date of their first positive test to keep from transmitting the virus to others. Isolation can end after Day 5, if:

–COVID-19 symptoms are not present or are mild and improving; and

–You have been fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medications).

DPH strongly recommends, but does not require, that infected residents have a negative test before leaving isolation between Day 6 and Day 10.

Can my landlord evict me for unpaid rent? / I’m a landlord and my tenant isn’t paying rent. Do I have the right to evict them?

Yes, but some protections against eviction continue to apply even after April 1. Landlords must have a just cause for eviction and cannot evict tenants for “No-Fault” reasons, except for Qualified Owner Move-In evictions, if the tenant used the County’s Non-Payment of Rent Protections.

Landlords must also serve tenants with a written 30-day Notice prior to filing an eviction based on:

–Nonpayment of rent accrued between July 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023; or

–The presence of unauthorized pets or occupants who moved in between March 4, 2020 and January 20, 2023, whose presence was necessitated by or related to the COVID-19 emergency.

I’m a landlord in danger of foreclosure on my rental property because of unpaid rent. How can I get help?

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Foreclosure Prevention unit provides free services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units through the Foreclosure Prevention Program. Our counselors can help landlords facilitate communication with lenders and explore all foreclosure avoidance options. For one-on-one counseling loan reinstatement or modification assistance, financial coaching, and budgeting, please email homehelp@dcba.lacounty.gov or sign up for an appointment at this link.

Can I keep my restaurant’s outdoor dining space for customers?

Yes, if your restaurant is in an unincorporated area of the County and you already have a permit, it will be extended to Jan. 1, 2024, as the county develops a permanent outdoor dining program. This is true even though the county’s emergency order that allowed restaurants to expand seating into private walkways, road right-of-ways and parking areas will expire on March 31. If your restaurant is in one of the county’s 88 cities, you will need to check with your local jurisdiction.

Why are CalFresh Emergency Allotments ending?

CalFresh emergency allotments ended in February 2023. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 approved by Congress ended the issuance of CalFresh emergency allotments to households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I need support for my business. What can the County do for me?

Entrepreneurs or small business owners looking for support can access free one-on-one, individualized counseling tailored to help them kick start, launch or certify their business, including free legal services. We have also Economic Opportunity Grants available now for qualified micro-businesses, small business and non-profits. More information can be found at: grants.lacounty.gov. Other opportunities for individuals and businesses are available based on federal funding through the American Rescue Plan and can be found at: opportunity.lacounty.gov/how-we-help/build-back-better/.

