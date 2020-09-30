header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
| Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
specialty care

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday published what the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services called a “misleading” article about the county’s specialty care system.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, DHS officials said the article was “a misleading and sensationalistic story that ignores the overwhelming evidence showing DHS has greatly improved its specialty care system to provide on-time consultations and procedures in the vast number of cases.”

Read the L.A. Times story here.

The rest of the DHS statement follows:

From the beginning, the reporters made it clear in emails and comments to DHS staff that they had their minds made up and were out to prove a premise that the specialty care system was flawed. Their sidebar story now makes that clear.

As they looked for justification, filing more than a dozen public records requests for hundreds of thousands of records, they ultimately focused their analysis on a small subset of cases that represent less than a third of all new specialty care visits.

Even then, they did not give adequate consideration to the fact, that in about 10% of these cases, delays calculated by The Times included factors outside of DHS control, such as the inability to reach patients after multiple attempts or when patients themselves asked for a later appointment.

Thus, their reporting, which purports to represent the entire specialty care system, does not include the majority of the nearly one million specialty care visits we handle each year.

The facts are these:

* Since 2017, DHS has dramatically revamped its system for scheduling non-emergency specialty care appointments. As a result, we cut our time for making initial patient contact to schedule an appointment from 24 to five days.

* For the 30% subset of cases that used telemedicine, and which was the focus of the Times’ analysis, a medical expert gave initial advice within an average of 2.1 days. If that advice included the need for an in-person visit, three-fourths of those appointments were scheduled within the medically acceptable timeframe.

* Of the other 70% of the cases not handled through telemedicine, nearly three-quarters of the specialty care patients were seen by a specialist within a month. Half are seen within 15 calendar days.

* DHS has continued to expand access to specialty care, increasing our staffing with the addition of more than 170 specialist providers over the past six years.

While the cases cited in the article are complex and heartbreaking, they are not representative of the care provided by DHS today. They were carefully cherry-picked from the era before DHS made major changes to specialty care scheduling. We told The Times this but it ignored us.

We further informed The Times that, while we provided copies of the full medical records to patient families, privacy laws prevented us from discussing pertinent details about the cases directly with the reporters. Although we were unable to correct their skewed description of the cases, we warned them repeatedly that the versions they presented in some cases failed to account for crucial extenuating information – including patient choices that delayed care.

The examples also drew simplistic and medically untenable connections between scheduling of specialty care and the causes of death.

Despite our repeated warnings to the reporters and their editors, The Times insisted on using the examples in an emotionally charged way to paint a false picture of DHS performance.

We also gave them a list of experts who had studied the system, including a nationally recognized Harvard Medical researcher. They quoted none of them.

No health system is perfect. We fully acknowledge that although it is a great improvement, our new scheduling system has its own limitations. Yet our use of telemedicine for specialty care consultations is considered state-of-the-art.

Our biggest health plan recently rated us at greater than 90% compliance in non-urgent specialty care access. Our telemedicine system has been highlighted in academic studies, panel discussions at professional conferences and given awards by government and healthcare organizations. Most recently, it won the 2020 Innovation Award from the National Association of Counties for “Precision Scheduling – Right Care at the Right Time.”

We told The Times all of this. It ignored these facts. We believe its decision was journalistically irresponsible and a disservice to Times readers.

We are focused on continuing to improve the DHS system of care for all patients. We remain committed to the use of telemedicine and will redouble our efforts on systems improvement in the service of our mission. Meanwhile, we want our patients to have the confidence that DHS delivers the specialty care they need.

About the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is the second-largest municipal health system in the nation. Through its integrated system of 26 health centers and four hospitals – and an expanded network of community partner clinics – DHS annually provides direct care for 500,000 unique patients, employs more than 22,000 staff, and has an annual budget of more than $5 billion.

For additional information regarding DHS visit www.dhs.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’

L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday published what the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services called a "misleading" article about the county's specialty care system.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises

L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week

Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
FULL STORY...

Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures

Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday published what the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services called a "misleading" article about the county's specialty care system.
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library buildings may be closed, but book browsing will be available via the new "Random Reads" program beginning October 1.
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Like many other sectors, the film and entertainment industries including events businesses came to a halt amid the months-long stay-at-home order.
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
More L.A. County Businesses Approved for Reopening
Shopping malls and nail salons are the latest businesses in Los Angeles County approved for reopening under limited capacity over the coming days, after action late Tuesday by state health officials.
More L.A. County Businesses Approved for Reopening
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to begin sharing data about veteran suicides between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Los Angeles County and explore the possibility of establishing a countywide veteran suicide review team.
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were suddenly left without power late Tuesday morning in Newhall after balloons came in contact with power lines, according to officials.
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
While in-person events may be postponed for the time being, the city of Santa Clarita events team is bringing you virtual and physically distanced happenings to fill the void.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
The fast-moving Martindale Fire, which started near Bouquet Reservoir, remained at 230 acres overnight, with firefighters able to achieve 40% containment by Tuesday morning.
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Association will welcome Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth as the Keynote Speaker for the October VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
%d bloggers like this: