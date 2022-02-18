L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7

Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.

If you’re concerned that someone you care about may be the victim of abuse, don’t be silent. Call the elder abuse hotline at (877) 477-3646 to report abuse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit here to learn more about elder abuse services.

Adult Protective Services provides a system of in person response to reports of abuse and self-neglect about developmentally disabled adults, physically and mentally disabled adults and the elderly, 60 year plus, who may be victims of abuse.

Here are some signs that could indicate elder abuse:

Lack of basic amenities, cluttered, filthy living environment, unexplained or uncharacteristic in behavior, unexplained sexually transmitted diseases, unpaid bills, new credit cards and/or increased cash withdrawals, harassment, coercion, intimidation, humiliation and/or caregiver isolates elder.

