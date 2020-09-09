L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents

Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
Great Plates Delivered offers three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults older than 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This effort aims to assist those in need of home-delivered meals and to help get our local restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries back to work.
To be eligible for this program, individuals:
* must meet age requirements
* are 65 or older; OR are 60-64 and have been diagnosed with, exposed to or at high risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC
* are unable to prepare or obtain meals
* are not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs such as CalFresh/SNAP
* must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult
* must earn between $25,520 to $74,940 (single household) or between $34,380 to $101,460 (two-person household) per year
* must live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not offer its own Great Plates Delivered program.
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
