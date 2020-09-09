L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents

Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.

Great Plates Delivered offers three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults older than 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This effort aims to assist those in need of home-delivered meals and to help get our local restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries back to work.

To be eligible for this program, individuals:

* must meet age requirements

* are 65 or older; OR are 60-64 and have been diagnosed with, exposed to or at high risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC

* are unable to prepare or obtain meals

* are not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs such as CalFresh/SNAP

* must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult

* must earn between $25,520 to $74,940 (single household) or between $34,380 to $101,460 (two-person household) per year

* must live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not offer its own Great Plates Delivered program.

To apply online in English, click here.

To apply online in Spanish, click here.

Have questions? Meal applicants can e-mail greatplates@wdacs.lacounty.gov or call 211 for multi-lingual services.