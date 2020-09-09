[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
| Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
great plates delivered

Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.

Great Plates Delivered offers three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults older than 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This effort aims to assist those in need of home-delivered meals and to help get our local restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries back to work.

To be eligible for this program, individuals:

* must meet age requirements

* are 65 or older; OR are 60-64 and have been diagnosed with, exposed to or at high risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC

* are unable to prepare or obtain meals

* are not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs such as CalFresh/SNAP

* must live alone or with one other program-eligible adult

* must earn between $25,520 to $74,940 (single household) or between $34,380 to $101,460 (two-person household) per year

* must live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not offer its own Great Plates Delivered program.

To apply online in English, click here.

To apply online in Spanish, click here.

Have questions? Meal applicants can e-mail greatplates@wdacs.lacounty.gov or call 211 for multi-lingual services.

great plates delivered
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents

L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes Trick or Treating, Gatherings

L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes Trick or Treating, Gatherings
Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines

L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes

Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes Trick or Treating, Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes Trick or Treating, Gatherings
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
In describing how their offices operated this state legislative session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local lawmakers would undoubtedly say it was all hands on deck.
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Sept, 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
%d bloggers like this: