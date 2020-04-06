[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
telemedicine program

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched a new telemedicine program.

This allows firefighters and paramedics to assist mildly-ill patients by having an advanced provider (nurse practitioner or nurse) evaluate patients via video (with the option to use three-way video with an emergency physician, as needed), preventing unneeded trips to the emergency room.

The telemedicine program connects patients who do not require emergency care with a provider who can assess the patient’s condition, provide a treatment plan, and even call in prescriptions to support the treatment plan.

To date the telemedicine program has diverted may patients who otherwise would have gone to an emergency department, keeping those beds available for those who really need them.

April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses

April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught

L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
FULL STORY...

Rainy Week Ahead in SCV; Snow in Mountains, Grapevine

Rainy Week Ahead in SCV; Snow in Mountains, Grapevine
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
A rainy week is ahead for the Santa Clarita Valley as significant rain and mountain snow are forecast for Central and Southern California on Monday, with lingering showers possible through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
The U.S. FDA is requesting manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, commonly known by the brand Zantac, from the market immediately.
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minumum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one tiger at a zoo at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hospitals must protect patients from spreading this virus to the medical staff and the public. One contaminating source could be from visiting family members.
Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
BLM Lands, Trails Open but Campgrounds Closed
The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed all developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in California, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
BLM Lands, Trails Open but Campgrounds Closed
Order Relaxes Regs So More Essential Workers Can Get Childcare
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
Order Relaxes Regs So More Essential Workers Can Get Childcare
VA Extends Financial, Benefits, Claims Relief for Veterans
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented a number of actions to provide veterans with financial, benefits and claims help amid the VA response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Extends Financial, Benefits, Claims Relief for Veterans
Kaiser Waives All Member Out-of-Pocket Costs for COVID-19 Treatment
Kaiser Permanente will waive all member out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient services related to the treatment of COVID-19 retroactive to April 1, 2020, the not-for-profit health care organization announced Friday.
Kaiser Waives All Member Out-of-Pocket Costs for COVID-19 Treatment
Rainy Week Ahead in SCV; Snow in Mountains, Grapevine
A rainy week is ahead for the Santa Clarita Valley as significant rain and mountain snow are forecast for Central and Southern California on Monday, with lingering showers possible through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon.
Rainy Week Ahead in SCV; Snow in Mountains, Grapevine
California Sunday: 13,438 Cases Incl. 197 Healthcare Workers; 319 Deaths
California now has 13,438 confirmed cases and 319 deaths. As of April 4, local health departments have reported 197 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
California Sunday: 13,438 Cases Incl. 197 Healthcare Workers; 319 Deaths
Judges Deny Request to Release California Inmates Amid Outbreak
Three judges overseeing a long-running legal battle overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in state prisons will not allow the mass release of California inmates to mitigate the threat of a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak.
Judges Deny Request to Release California Inmates Amid Outbreak
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
California Saturday: Over 12,000 Cases, 276 Deaths, 175 Healthcare Workers Sick
Stigmatized by a Cough | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Like cockroaches in a kitchen when you turn on the light, everyone scattered, with carts banging into each other for a frantic escape.
Stigmatized by a Cough | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
AV Poppy Reserve Closed
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
AV Poppy Reserve Closed
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to expand protections to medical providers as they amplify the use of video chats and similar applications to provide routine and non-emergency medical appointments in an effort to minimize patient exposure to COVID-19.
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
