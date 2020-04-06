L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program

This allows firefighters and paramedics to assist mildly-ill patients by having an advanced provider (nurse practitioner or nurse) evaluate patients via video (with the option to use three-way video with an emergency physician, as needed), preventing unneeded trips to the emergency room.
The telemedicine program connects patients who do not require emergency care with a provider who can assess the patient’s condition, provide a treatment plan, and even call in prescriptions to support the treatment plan.
To date the telemedicine program has diverted may patients who otherwise would have gone to an emergency department, keeping those beds available for those who really need them.
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
A rainy week is ahead for the Santa Clarita Valley as significant rain and mountain snow are forecast for Central and Southern California on Monday, with lingering showers possible through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon.
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minumum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
Kaiser Permanente will waive all member out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient services related to the treatment of COVID-19 retroactive to April 1, 2020, the not-for-profit health care organization announced Friday.
Three judges overseeing a long-running legal battle overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in state prisons will not allow the mass release of California inmates to mitigate the threat of a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak.
At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5).
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 as of Saturday: California now has 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths. As of Friday, local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers.
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to expand protections to medical providers as they amplify the use of video chats and similar applications to provide routine and non-emergency medical appointments in an effort to minimize patient exposure to COVID-19.
