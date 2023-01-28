MM Sky Tower Challenge

L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 27, 2023

By Press Release

Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge.

The collaborative event was hosted by Six Flags Magic Mountain and sponsored by loanDepot.

Personnel from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department, the city of Santa Clarita and loanDepot competed to see how fast they could run up the 385-foot-tall Sky Tower in teams of five.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department took first place with an average team time of 2:33.

The race brought together emergency responders, city staff and loanDepot employees to create an environment of camaraderie, morale and support.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Captain Justin Diez lead the team from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, teams and competitors consisted of the Jerrid McKenna led the city of Santa Clarita Government team, loanDepot was led by Sales Manager Alex Shahin and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was led by Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said the competition was an overall “great showmanship of morale and camaraderie as teams came together to cheer each other on.”

Magic Mountain President Don McCoy and Public Safety Manager Justin Miyahira were acknowledged for helping coordinate the event and SCV Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Fortine, director Anthony Syracuse and Sheriff’s Foundation members were thanked for their support.

mm5

mm7

mm4

No Comments for : L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level

    Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level

    3 hours ago
  • L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

    L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

    3 hours ago
  • Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award

    Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award

    4 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board

    Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board

    5 hours ago
  • Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Portions of The Old Road Closed for I-5 Enhancements Project

    Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Portions of The Old Road Closed for I-5 Enhancements Project

    5 hours ago
  • Heritage Junction Renamed Santa Clarita History Center

    Heritage Junction Renamed Santa Clarita History Center

    7 hours ago
  • Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

    Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

    9 hours ago
  • Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’

    Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’

    9 hours ago
  • Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

    Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

    10 hours ago
  • CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

    CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

    11 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.