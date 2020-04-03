L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now reported to date.

As of Friday, the county has confirmed 78 cases so far in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 6 in Stevenson Ranch and 5 in unincorporated Canyon Country, with between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 96.

There has been one COVID-19-related death in the SCV — a bus driver employed by Santa Clarita Transit operator MV Transportation who died March 31.

At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 43 patients tested positive as of Friday at noon, two more than Thursday, Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody told SCVNews via email.

So far, the hospital has tested 295 patients, with 43 positives, 206 negatives, 52 tests pending and 13 patients being treated in the hospital, the same number in the hospital as Thursday, Moody said.

“Numbers don’t add up precisely because some patients are tested more than once,” he said.

“We have a dedicated unit in the hospital for patients with ICU-level care,” Moody said Friday, adding that the hospital does not track patients who have recovered and left the hospital.

See an interactive version of the map above here.

Seven of the 11 deaths reported Friday occurred in people over the age of 65; three people were between 41–65 years old, and one person was between 18 to 40 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual between 41–65 years old. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,055 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 4,566 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 89 deaths.

As of Friday, 1,018 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us.

“Every life lost to COVID-19 is precious and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have died,” said Barbara Ferrer PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“As we reach our goal of testing 10,000 people a day, we need to prepare for a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19; we could easily see 1000 cases or more per day in the near future,” Ferrer said.

“With more people infected, there can be increased spread if we all aren’t physically separating ourselves from others at every opportunity,” she said. “And while it may make sense for people to wear a cloth face-covering when they need to be out of their homes to protect others from respiratory secretions, staying home when ill, frequent handwashing, and physical distancing remain our best protection against the spread of COVID- 19. We ask everyone to do their part and not use any medical masks for face covering, reserving our limited supply of N95 and surgical masks for healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers in close contact with those who are ill.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.

Here’s the Incident Report for April 3.