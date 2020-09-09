L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes Trick or Treating, Gatherings

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick and treating or gatherings of people who don’t live together.

Public Health officials are asking residents to consider safer alternatives for October 31 events this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Here’s the new Halloween guidance:

Not Permitted

• Door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.

• “Trunk or treating” events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.

• Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.

• Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.

Permitted

• Online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carving)

• Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle-based parades including:

a. Drive-by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive-by

“judges” that are appropriately physically distanced.

b. Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area

with Halloween displays.

c. Drive-in events where individuals can receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged

non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in

their vehicle.

• Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters (must comply with the public health drive-in movie

theater guidance).

• Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants (must comply with the restaurant protocol).

• Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum (must comply with the public health

museum guidance.)

• Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations.

Personal Protection Measures

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, it is important to keep the following in mind:

1. Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others that are not part of your

household

2. Avoid confined spaces – Actively stay away from indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of

at least 6ft between you and others

3. Avoid close contact – Stay at least 6 feet away from all other people who are not part of your own

household, especially while talking, eating, drinking, and singing.

4. Wash or sanitize your hands often.

5. Clean frequently touched items regularly.

6. If you are sick, or you have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has

symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and away from others.

Know Where to Get Reliable Information

Beware of scams, false news and hoaxes surrounding novel coronavirus. Accurate information, including announcements of new cases in L.A. County, will always be distributed by Public Health through press releases, social media, and our website.

The Public Health website has more information on COVID-19 including FAQs, infographics and a guide to coping with stress, as well as tips on handwashing.

• Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH, County)

o Social media: @lapublichealth

Other reliable sources of information about novel coronavirus are:

• California Department of Public Health (CDPH, State)

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National)

If you have questions and would like to speak to someone call the Los Angeles County Information line 2-1-1

which is available 24 hours a day.