L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.

The updated Health Officer Order requires the closure of:

* Indoor, in-person dining at restaurants;

* Indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums;

* Cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities.

Bars remain closed and all events and gatherings unless specifically allowed by this order remain prohibited.

Additionally, face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.

The July 1 order also requires businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 within the workplace over a span of 14 days to report the outbreak to Public Health.

Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine.

