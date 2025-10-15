header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
LA County Beaches

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.

Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: beach closure hotline.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
