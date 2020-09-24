L.A. County Health Services Seek Help Identifying Unknown Patient

On Monday Sept. 7, an unidentified Latina female was found by Torrance Fire Department in front of the Ramada Hotel, located on Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way in Torrance, and brought to a local hospital.

The hospital is seeking the public’s and news media’s help in identifying the patient because she had no documentation or evidence of her identity with her. She is currently alert but unable to communicate any information other than the name Lucia and sometimes last name Hernandez.

The patient is described as Hispanic/Latina female, 4 feet 8 inches, 117 pounds, in her early-to-late 70’s, with brown eyes and grey hair. She is medium build with no tattoos. The patient has a mole on the left side of her face above her mouth. On arrival to the hospital, the patient appeared well groomed and was wearing black shoes and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information that may help to identify her is asked to contact the County at (424) 306-4440.