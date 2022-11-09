L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards

Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring! This December, County Aquatics will be holding swim exams at Castaic Aquatic Center for those interested in becoming an L.A. County Lake Lifeguard. This is a perfect job for those with a background in swimming, or those interested in careers related to emergency medical services, paramedics, or aquatics in general.

Before applying for the swim exam, prospective candidates should take into consideration the following requirements. Candidates must:

– Swim 1000 meters in 18 minutes or less

– Be at least 16 years old by time of swim exam

– Have at least 20/30 vision in each eye without correction (see job bulletin)

– Have a valid California Class C Drivers License

After completing the online form, qualifying candidates will schedule an appointment to participate in a Lake Lifeguard Swim

Exam at either of the following dates/locations:

Castaic Aquatic Center

31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Sunday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arcadia Park – Norman S. Johnson Aquatic Center

405 S. Santa Anita Ave. Arcadia, CA 91006

Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Upon completion of prerequisites and swim test, candidates must enroll and pass the Lake Lifeguard Academy ($16.51/hour).

After completing the Academy, Cadets will be eligible to become Lake Lifeguards ($22.52-$29.52/hour) or ($25.45 – $33.36/hour, with EMT certification)

For more information on L.A. County Aquatics, visit the Lifeguard Recruitment page.

And to apply for the position, apply [here].

