L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not be accepting in-person payments or providing in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all County buildings to the public.

The facilities which closed Monday, March 16, include the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, where the department’s cashiers are located, as well as its satellite offices in Valencia and Lancaster, where it provides business license services. This is being done as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Taxpayers should consider alternate payment methods for the upcoming 2019-20 Annual Secured Property Tax Second installment due on April 10, including paying online, via telephone or mailing in payments.

“We recognize this is a challenging time for all, and we remain deeply committed to the safety of the public and our employees. We will continue to monitor developments, adjust where necessary, and inform you when we will resume in-person services, including accepting tax payments,” said Keith Knox, Treasurer and Tax Collector. “In addition, taxpayers can use our website to access many self-service options, including looking up taxes due, requesting a duplicate bill, and looking up payment history.”

There is no cost for e-Check payments online. For online credit/debit card transactions, our card payment processor charges a 2.25 percent service fee.

Taxpayers can visit https://ttc.lacounty.gov/, to review payment methods and several other online self-service options. Taxpayers may also call (213) 974-2111 for additional information.

Taxpayers can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news. To subscribe, taxpayers may go to Email Notification Service at ttc.lacounty.gov/eNotify.