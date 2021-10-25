header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 25
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
L.A. County Issues Beach Water Advisory
| Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Beach Water Use

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
