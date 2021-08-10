L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.
Information is also available online at Public Health’s website.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
The L.A. County Library announced it has been named as one of the recipients of the prestigious American Library Association’s John Cotton Dana Library Award for excellence in library public relations and strategic communication.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
The L.A. County Library announced it has been named as one of the recipients of the prestigious American Library Association’s John Cotton Dana Library Award for excellence in library public relations and strategic communication.
With the American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors, the city of Santa Clarita is asking the community to consider scheduling a lifesaving appointment to donate blood at the Santa Clarita City Hall Century Room on Friday, Aug. 13, or the Sycamore Room of Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 3.
Allyson Felix, who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, closed out her Olympic career Saturday by winning her 11th Olympic medal making her the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete of all time passing Carl Lewis.
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter Monday citing a potential dam break as a significant factor in the city’s opposition to the proposed use of Camps Scott and Scudder in Saugus as long-term facilities for violent juvenile and young adult offenders.
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan announced the signing of Kennedi Sorensen, a West Ranch High School graduate, to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
Allyson Felix made Olympic history on Friday, winning her 10th medal to put her in a tie with Carl Lewis as the all-time most decorated U.S. track Olympian, and the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the Games.
Three separate catalytic converter thefts were reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station within hours of each other last month — part of a growing property crime trend that’s concerning officials.
Canyon High Spanish teacher Kelly Seidenkranz said on the morning of June 29, 2020, she began to feel a pain in her chest that she chalked up to stress. However, after posting her Spanish lesson online, exercising with her mom and taking her daughter to a horseback riding lesson, the pain had crescendoed.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.