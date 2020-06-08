[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
| Monday, Jun 8, 2020

Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.

Last year alone, our Adult Protective Services team received and responded to nearly 50,000 referrals of older and dependent adult abuse – sadly, a record in L.A. County.

elder abuseWith the COVID-19 global pandemic disproportionately affecting the older adult population, the need for awareness and engagement with our most vulnerable is crucial.

L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging (C4A) to spearhead its June “Lifting Up Voices” campaign to promote education on older and dependent adult abuse to our communities, elected officials, and law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Additionally, the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA) have declared June 15, 2020, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, recognizing the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue.

It is critical for all of us to educate on another on how to identify, address, and prevent abuse to support our most vulnerable as we age.

elder abuse signs

Signs of Elder Abuse

Elder abuse can include neglect, exploitation, physical, emotional, financial, or sexual abuse. Here are some signs that everyone should know:

Physical Signs

* Broken bones, bruises and welts; cuts, sores or burns; torn, stained, or bloody underclothing; sexually transmitted diseases without clear explanation

* Dirtiness, poor nutrition, or dehydration; poor living conditions; missing daily living aids (glasses, walker, and medications)

* Emotional and behavioral signs

* Unusual changes in behavior or sleep; feelings of depression, sadness, fear, or anxiety; isolated, withdrawn, or not responsive

Financial Signs

* Unusual changes in bank account or money management, or unusual changes in a will or other financial documents

* Fake signatures on financial documents; unpaid pills

5 Things Everyone Can do to Prevent Elder Abuse

We can lessen the risk of elder abuse by establishing foundations that make elder abuse difficult. Identifying ways to safeguard our vulnerable and empowering older adults will reduce the effects of aging.

Here are five things everyone can do to build community support and prevent elder abuse:

1. Learn the signs of elder abuse and how we can solve the issues together.

2. Prevent isolation. Call or visit your loved ones and ask what they are doing on a regular basis.

3. Talk to friends and family members about how we can all age well and reduce abuse with programs and services like law enforcement, community centers and public transportation.

4. Volunteer to be a friendly virtual visitor to an older adult in a nursing home or homebound individual in your community.

5. Report Abuse. If you suspect an older adult is being abused, neglected, or exploited, call 877-477-3646.

Get Involved on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

This year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day will be recognized nationally on June 15.

Here’s how you can get involved virtually:

Attend a Free Webinar

Aging in the COVID-19 World
June 15, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To register for the event, visit here.

Upholding Justice for Older Americans: A National Conversation
June 15, 2020, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
To register for the event, visit here.

elder abuseWatch the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Proclamation

Tune into the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 9 to watch the Board proclaim the month of June as Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

You can watch the live virtual board meeting online or listen by telephone.

Wear Purple in Support

Wear purple on June 15th to show your support for all of the older adults in our lives.

Contact Us

Our L.A. County Adult Protective Service team provides a system of in-person response, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Elder Abuse Hotline: 1-877-4R-SENIORS (1-877-477-3646)

Long Term Care Related Reports: 1-800-334-9473

For more information on elder abuse or our Adult Protective Services team, visit here.

For information on COVID-19 services for older and dependent adults, visit here.

For information on Great Plates Delivered, visit here.
