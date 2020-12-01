header image

1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla.
Tom Vernon
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
| Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020

Restaurant GrantIn an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.

The Keep L.A. County Dining Grant will provide $30,000 to use as working capital for employee payroll expenses, capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Preference will be given to restaurants that provided outdoor dining as of Nov. 24, 2020.

The Program, approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 24, 2020, and operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, will be available to small businesses located in the County of Los Angeles, not including the Cities of Los Angeles and Pasadena, that can demonstrate that their business was impacted by COVID-19 through a hardship due to closure and a reduction in revenue. Businesses that have already received assistance from other Los Angeles County Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs are not eligible for this Program.

“Earlier this year, restaurants made incredible sacrifices to align with public safety protocols in order to open for in person dining and help pay their bills,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “These restaurants, the vast majority of which employ fewer than 25 people, truly represent the small business community that drives the County’s economic engine. The recent health officer orders to close in person dining was a devastating blow and as a result, the Board identified the need to immediately deploy grant funding to support these impacted small businesses.”

“Restaurants are integral to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of our County,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “They contribute to the historical identity of our communities and are also responsible for employing a workforce that is dependent on jobs with low barriers to entry for their livelihood. I am keenly aware that many are not in agreement with the recent temporary suspension of outdoor dining, but it is necessary to protect our collective well-being. Nonetheless, it is critical that we continue to assist this sector by providing funding to impacted restaurants so that we can help keep them afloat while we weather this pandemic together. Together is the only way that we can beat this virus, not alone and not divided.”

“This pandemic and the recent closure of outdoor dining has been devastating to our restaurants and restaurant workers,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “These grants are meant to help as many restaurants as possible make ends meet and make it through this crisis. We know it won’t be enough. We need another federal stimulus package to get a lifeline to all of our businesses and workers that are struggling.”

The application period will begin Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m., and be available through Sunday, Dec. 6, at 11:59 p.m., or until 2,500 applications are received, whichever comes first.

For additional program information, please visit keeplacountydining.lacda.org or call (626) 943-3833. Questions regarding the grant program can be sent to keeplacountydining@lacda.org.

%d bloggers like this: