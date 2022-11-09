header image

1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
| Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022


The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in L.A. County.

They provided updates on two upcoming programs specifically: Pandemic Recovery Rapid Reemployment and Economic Opportunity Grants. PRRR is currently live for both employers and job seekers to fill out applications. EOG’s portal will open in January, but small businesses, microentrepreneurs, and non-profits can fill out interest forms ahead of time.

The PRRR program connects small businesses and job seekers to immediate post-pandemic support including work readiness training, transitional employment opportunities, streamlined hiring and reduced payroll costs, and more. The program will provide services to 1200 individuals who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19, and will target businesses in specific high-growth industry sectors. The ARPA PRRR program is open to LA County residents, over the age of 18, whose employment has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PRRR helps with two types of employment:

-Transitional Jobs  are positions that are time-limited general work experiences where LA County subsidizes job seeker wages up to 100% for the duration of the PRRR program

-On-the-Job Trainings are for job seekers that need specialized training only your business can provide where the County subsidizes job seeker wages up to 90% for the duration of the PRRR program

Businesses can sign up to be an employer for this program, specifying what kind of work/positions you would have available for the job seekers, as well as what kind of skills and training they would receive while there.

So how does your business benefit from this program?

-Reduce payroll costs, due to the 90% and 100% wage subsidies

Build a highly trained workforce with our specialized career services support

-Provide hands on specialized training to new hires while the County covers their wages

-Improve productivity as you grow your team leveraging our motivated job seekers

Applications are live and can be accessed via the links below.

-Businesses can visit this link

-Job Seekers can visit this link

If you have additional questions, you can reach out to your nearest LA County America’s Job Center of California for information on this program and other business resources they provide.

Priority service will be provided to potential participants who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color), women, low-income, or public assistance recipients. Additionally, potential participants will be connected to a Career Pathways Advisor who will provide guidance and specialized help every step of the way.

Economic Opportunity Grants
The Economic Opportunity Grants (EOG) program streamlines access to financial relief and specialized technical assistance for small businesses, microentrepreneurs, and non-profits in LA County and consolidates five grant opportunities with over $60+ million available.

The application portal is expected to launch early to mid-January. In the meantime businesses and non-profits can fill out an online interest form to help get the TA process started with SBDC and to be the first to know when the application opens in a few months.

You can access the form here.

Additionally, DEO is partnering with Arts and LACDA to ensure businesses and non-profits have access to all potential grant opportunities through the various ARP and state programs in other LA County departments.
