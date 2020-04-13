[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
| Monday, Apr 13, 2020
recovery loan program for small businesses

In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The Small Business Recovery Loan Program provides easy to access, timely, and sufficient financial relief to small businesses that are most impacted by an acute downturn in revenue caused by an unforeseen emergency outside their immediate control. This program will ensure businesses can keep their employees and businesses afloat during this time of economic hardship and prevent a chain reaction of reduced spending, inability to pay bills, job losses, or even closure.

The loans will be made available through the county’s existing Economic Development Administration loan fund as the primary source of funding. Any for-profit business with 25 or fewer employees located within the unincorporated Los Angeles County or city participating in the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program is eligible.

Loan proceeds may be used for working capital, including payroll or rent. The maximum loan amount is $20,000 with a term of five (5) years, and the minimum interest rate is authorized by the EDA (4%) or Wall Street Journal Prime (75%), whichever is lower. Principal and interest will be deferred up to 12 months. Loans may be prepaid, in part or in whole, at any time without penalty. There is no loan origination fee and no collateral is needed to secure the loan.

Emilio Salas, Acting Executive Director of the LACDA, said, “The current COVID-19 pandemic is impacting small business economies. However, the county has been taking swift action to support business owners and their employees during this time – and this new loan program will be a helpful addition to the resources available.”

To obtain an application, visit bizrecoveryloans.lacda.org.

Additional resources for small businesses can be found at https://dcba.lacounty.gov.

For more information on the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, contact Carolina Romo, supervisor at LACDA, at 626-296-6298 or by email at BizRecovery@lacda.org.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California utilities ratepayers will receive a "California Climate Credit" on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus.
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its March 14 No-Sail Order for all cruise ships as part of the battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths; At Least 177 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19 disease). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases.
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths; At Least 177 Cases in SCV
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.
California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
%d bloggers like this: