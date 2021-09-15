L.A. County Launches New Website For Jobseekers And Businesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services is pleased to announce the launch of a new website that links jobseekers and businesses to free workforce development services available through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California.

AJCCs offer jobseekers employment services, internships, apprenticeships, supportive services, and more, focusing on youth and adults with barriers to employment. AJCCs provide businesses with access to subsidized wages, upskilling, tax credits, and more, with a focus on growing industry sectors and occupations.

This newly designed AJCC website includes:

Mobile-Friendly Interface ; The user-friendly mobile interface allows visitors to efficiently find information regarding available services.

Digital AJCC Locator Map; The digital AJCC locator map allows visitors to easily locate their nearest AJCC office and contact details.

Service Request Form; The service request form allows job seekers and businesses to submit online requests for assistance from their local AJCCs.

Available at ajcc.lacounty.gov, this new and improved website replaces workforce.lacounty.gov.

