L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online

Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
Internet access is key to schools’ online learning programs and is the gateway that connects members of the public who are in need of Federal, State, and local emergency information and resources that are obtained online.
However, the reality is that this essential tool has remained out of reach for many. According to American Community Survey Data for L.A. County, approximately 210,000 children have a computer at home, but lack an internet connection. Nearly 283,000 households do not have internet access.
“Today, Los Angeles County is taking a step forward to bridge the gap of internet access — an issue that during the COVID-19 pandemic can quickly become a matter of survival,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.
“Disasters can act as catalysts, driving change in how programs and services are offered,” Hahn said. “The WiFi locator tool is an example of that. Our new portal and outreach support, performed in partnership with 211 LA County, will equip L.A. County residents with a one-stop-shop approach to getting internet access.”
The county’s new locator website is findwifi.lacounty.gov. Any member of the public can dial 2-1-1 to ask for assistance to get information from this website or can visit the site directly. The site features a search tool, based on the user’s physical address, to connect them to various internet-related services, such as Internet access services for students, the location of free WiFi spots throughout the county (including free hotspots located in or nearby county libraries and Ccounty parks) and contact information for both residential and commercial broadband internet providers and mobile (cellular) internet providers serving the address.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being “too prescriptive,” the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.