May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
| Friday, May 15, 2020
Internet wifi locator - web laptop computer

Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.

Internet access is key to schools’ online learning programs and is the gateway that connects members of the public who are in need of Federal, State, and local emergency information and resources that are obtained online.

However, the reality is that this essential tool has remained out of reach for many. According to American Community Survey Data for L.A. County, approximately 210,000 children have a computer at home, but lack an internet connection. Nearly 283,000 households do not have internet access.

“Today, Los Angeles County is taking a step forward to bridge the gap of internet access — an issue that during the COVID-19 pandemic can quickly become a matter of survival,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

wifi locator wifinder graphic

“Disasters can act as catalysts, driving change in how programs and services are offered,” Hahn said. “The WiFi locator tool is an example of that. Our new portal and outreach support, performed in partnership with 211 LA County, will equip L.A. County residents with a one-stop-shop approach to getting internet access.”

The county’s new locator website is findwifi.lacounty.gov. Any member of the public can dial 2-1-1 to ask for assistance to get information from this website or can visit the site directly. The site features a search tool, based on the user’s physical address, to connect them to various internet-related services, such as Internet access services for students, the location of free WiFi spots throughout the county (including free hotspots located in or nearby county libraries and Ccounty parks) and contact information for both residential and commercial broadband internet providers and mobile (cellular) internet providers serving the address.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
