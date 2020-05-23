L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony

Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have a virtual civil marriage ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.
It’s as easy as 1,2,3:
1. Make sure you’re eligible. One or both of you must meet the criteria:
* One individual must be a resident of L.A. County
* Both individuals must be in the same place in the state of California
* Both individuals must have valid government identification
* Must have a device with video/audio capabilities (desktop, laptop, tablet or phone)
* Must have an internet connection
Marriage
2. Book your appointment. If you meet the above criteria, call 800-201-8999 (and select option 1) to book your appointment. We will accommodate all couples on a first-come-first-serve basis.
3. Visit our website. For more information on the process, including cost, visit the Registrar-Recorder/County-Clerk’s Marriage License & Civil Ceremony webpage.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.