L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony

Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have a virtual civil marriage ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.

It’s as easy as 1,2,3:

1. Make sure you’re eligible. One or both of you must meet the criteria:

* One individual must be a resident of L.A. County

* Both individuals must be in the same place in the state of California

* Both individuals must have valid government identification

* Must have a device with video/audio capabilities (desktop, laptop, tablet or phone)

* Must have an internet connection

Marriage

2. Book your appointment. If you meet the above criteria, call 800-201-8999 (and select option 1) to book your appointment. We will accommodate all couples on a first-come-first-serve basis.

3. Visit our website. For more information on the process, including cost, visit the Registrar-Recorder/County-Clerk’s Marriage License & Civil Ceremony webpage.