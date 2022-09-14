L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest

LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29.

Kids and teens are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint, or create their own bookmark. Each of the Library’s 85 locations will select one winner from four categories, Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8, and Grades 9 through 12, who will be recognized at their Library.

The winning bookmarks from each Library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select Countywide winners from each category that reside in their District. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 LA County Library locations!

Los Angeles County residents and schools are encouraged to participate in the contest, which highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading, and challenges parents, educators, and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.

To participate, kids can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online. For more information and to download, visit the website. Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online via submission form, and must be received by Oct. 29

This year’s contest is sponsored by LA County Library Foundation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...