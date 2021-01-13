L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 – a 34 percent increase from 2019 – making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation. L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts

This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of eBooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. L.A. County Library is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed 1 million checkouts.

L.A. County Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“At L.A. County Library, we pride ourselves on removing barriers to access, and we are always working toward expanding and supporting our digital library, adding more content, and making it easier to find and use,” said Library Director Skye Patrick. “The tremendous increase in checkouts of eBooks and audiobooks this year illuminates their growing importance to the people we serve, who want to be able to access library materials, wherever they are. This digital access has been especially important this year, when access to library buildings has been limited.”

The highest-circulating title L.A. County Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Becoming by Michelle Obama. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thrillers, mystery, biography/autobiography, and children/young adult.

The top 10 eBook titles borrowed through L.A. County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Becoming by Michelle Obama Educated by Tara Westover Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides



The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through L.A. County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

Becoming by Michelle Obama The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Educated by Tara Westover Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero 1984 by George Orwell Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Readers in Los Angeles County just need a valid library card or digital library card to access digital books from L.A. County Library’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook, and Kindle (US only). Visit LACountyLibrary.OverDrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.



About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.