header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
| Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021

LA County EBook AudioBook Check Out

L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 – a 34 percent increase from 2019 – making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation. L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts

This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of eBooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. L.A. County Library is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed 1 million checkouts.

L.A. County Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“At L.A. County Library, we pride ourselves on removing barriers to access, and we are always working toward expanding and supporting our digital library, adding more content, and making it easier to find and use,” said Library Director Skye Patrick. “The tremendous increase in checkouts of eBooks and audiobooks this year illuminates their growing importance to the people we serve, who want to be able to access library materials, wherever they are. This digital access has been especially important this year, when access to library buildings has been limited.”

The highest-circulating title L.A. County Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Becoming by Michelle Obama. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thrillers, mystery, biography/autobiography, and children/young adult.

The top 10 eBook titles borrowed through L.A. County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  2. Becoming by Michelle Obama
  3. Educated by Tara Westover
  4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
  5. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
  6. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
  7. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
  8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
  9. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
  10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides


The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through L.A. County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

  1. Becoming by Michelle Obama
  2. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
  3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling
  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
  5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  6. Educated by Tara Westover
  7. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
  8. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero
  9. 1984 by George Orwell
  10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Readers in Los Angeles County just need a valid library card or digital library card to access digital books from L.A. County Library’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook, and Kindle (US only). Visit LACountyLibrary.OverDrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.


About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts

L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative

L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
FULL STORY...

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim.
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, June 3.
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of "Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars."
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around Monday’s shooting inside a gated community in Canyon Country.
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, "All You Need to Know About College," for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported a dozen productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, January 11, 2020:
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Bill Reynolds, Vietnam Vet, Veterans Advocate, Dies at Age 74
Valencia resident William L. Reynolds, a Vietnam veteran and an advocate for the Santa Clarita Valley’s military veterans, died recently at the age of 74.
Bill Reynolds, Vietnam Vet, Veterans Advocate, Dies at Age 74
L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests
As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services will discontinue using the Curative COVID-19 PCR test at county-supported pop-up testing sites.
L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout at Nursing Homes Still Pending in SCV
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff members of nursing homes across California has commenced, but those in the Santa Clarita Valley continue to wait.
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout at Nursing Homes Still Pending in SCV
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
ruins
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
COVID Response Tops Priority List in Massive $227 Billion California Budget
Taking advantage of an unexpected windfall spurred by overperforming tax receipts at the tail end of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal Friday chalked with billions for the state’s Covid-19 response and school reopenings.
COVID Response Tops Priority List in Massive $227 Billion California Budget
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
%d bloggers like this: