L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award

Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.

The annual award, sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA), recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional understanding and support of public library service to children while maintaining administrative responsibilities.

“We are thrilled that Deborah Anderson is the recipient of the American Library Association’s Sullivan Award,” said Skye Patrick, L.A. County Library director. “Her contributions to library service and programming positively impact the lives and well-being of countless children and families that turn to L.A. County Library as their lifeline. Her steadfast commitment to improving the experiences and life course outcomes for children and their families is a true asset to Los Angeles County and the library field.”

Anderson was selected for her work and success in leading initiatives with equity-focused programming for children and families. With many years of experience and an exemplary track record, her significant efforts have been expansive and meaningful.

The programs and services that Anderson has helped design for L.A. County Library have been custom-made to serve the needs of Los Angeles residents, displaying a “meet them where they are” approach. While giving voice to those in the community who may have been overlooked or marginalized, they also adeptly meet the immediate needs of young library users.

The 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children will be presented at the ALA President’s Program, Sunday, June 25, during the ALA Annual Conference in Chicago, IL.

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the U.S. It provides culturally responsive and dynamic collections, programs, and services to meet the literacy, information, personal enrichment, and entertainment needs of all residents across Los Angeles County. Dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing equitable access for all, L.A. County Library serves 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 85 community libraries, 1 institutional library, and mobile fleet of 15 vehicles, including 4 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), 3 early literacy vehicles, and two mobile outreach vehicles. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org and follow @LACountyLibrary on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

