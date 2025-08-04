L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.

This year’s theme, “New Laws. New Approach. Your Best Deal,” reflects a wave of modernization and legislative changes that has reshaped the child support program in the past five years.

Throughout August, CSSD will host a variety of events to raise awareness about Child Support Awareness Month and connect with the community.

Highlights include:

In-person outreach events designed to meet parents where they are and answer questions about child support.

A bilingual social media toolkit for county partners to share key information.

Department-led supply drives to support families as children return to school.

Since 2001, CSSD has offered neutral and accessible services for fathers, mothers and guardians across Los Angeles county. Parents can apply for child support services online at cssd.lacounty.gov, call (866) 901-3212 to speak with a child support specialist or visit any office location for assistance. Those with open cases also can access their account information anytime through Customer Connect at childsupport.ca.gov.

