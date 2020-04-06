L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 15 new deaths and 420 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Eight of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 12 people were over the age of 65.

Five individuals over the age of 65 did not have underlying health conditions. Three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,083 new cases.

To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley, as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 106

Acton: 1 to 4

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 8

Castaic: 6

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1-4

Stevenson Ranch: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

According to spokesman Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has seen the following as of noon Monday: Out of 351 persons tested, 54 were positive, 287 negative, 17 are pending and 12 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, two fewer in the hospital than Sunday.

There have been no deaths reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. One employee of MV Transportation, the company contracted by the city of Santa Clarita to provide local transportation service, died of COVID-19 March 31, but the company has not disclosed the person’s city of residence, citing privacy concerns.

As of Monday, 1,366 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. county, with more than 32,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health are recommending that the general public wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services.

Wearing a cloth face-covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others and to wash your hands frequently. Members of the general public should use a clean face-covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces.

You are asked to wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when you must be in public for essential activities, such as shopping at the grocery store. They are an additional tool that can protect others from possible exposure to respiratory droplets that may come from our mouth when we talk, sneeze or cough. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

“We are saddened to note that the virus continues to devastate families across the county and we extend our deepest condolences to all who are mourning the loss of a loved one,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages, and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions,” Ferrer said. “As we expect to see a significant increase in cases over the next few weeks, we are asking that everyone avoid leaving their homes for anything except the most urgent matters. And when you do leave, please make sure to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering if you will be around others, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from everyone else, and frequently wash your hands. If you are ill, please self-isolate and if you are a close contact of someone who is positive or presumed to be positive for COVID-19, please self-quarantine for 14 days. These are our most powerful tools to slow the spread and reduce the likelihood of overwhelming our health care system.”

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” Ferrer told The Los Angeles Times Monday.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread: If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom-free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen.

Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.