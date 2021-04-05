header image

April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
mortgage relief

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.

The $5.5 million initiative developed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will support property owners who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like many others, property owners have been struggling through no fault of their own,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We designed the Mortgage Relief Program to deliver urgently needed economic relief and counseling services to more property owners across Los Angeles County.”

“We understand that property owners have faced unique challenges during this ongoing pandemic,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “We are excited about the expansion of our already robust foreclosure prevention program and to work alongside trusted community partners to help provide assistance to property owners in need.”

The Mortgage Relief Program will include a relief fund that provides grants of up to $20,000 for qualified property owners, plus expanded foreclosure prevention counseling services.

The program is structured to benefit single-family homeowners and property owners with four or fewer units living in communities highly impacted by COVID-19. This includes low- and moderate-income communities and those who have suffered a higher percentage of significant health impacts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Properties must be owner-occupied.

NHS will administer the relief fund and deploy funds to qualified applicants from a diverse set of cities and unincorporated areas throughout Los Angeles County, excluding the City of Los Angeles. DCBA and NHS-LA have determined qualification requirements for applicants. Relief funds will be paid directly to lenders and servicers.

“NHS and our partner agencies are happy to be able to facilitate a fund that is focused on homeowners. We hope property owners will take advantage of the free foreclosure prevention counseling services as well. We’re here to help,” said Lori Gay, president and CEO of NHS.

Free foreclosure prevention counseling will be provided by nonprofit HUD-approved counseling agencies to property owners in multiple languages.

Starting Monday, April 12, property owners can apply for the Mortgage Relief Program by calling 888-895-2647 or visiting nhslacounty.org/mortgagereliefprogram.

To find more ways how L.A. County can help property owners, visit DCBA’s foreclosure prevention website at dcba.lacounty.gov/foreclosure-prevention.
