L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director

Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
Todoroff will assume her new post on Thursday, April 1. She is currently the Director of Community Programs at DHS, where she oversees Housing for Health, a pillar of the County’s efforts to combat homelessness. Before being promoted to her current position, she was the Director of Housing for Health and served as an executive in the program for 9 years. She has been with the County for 32 years.
The Homeless Initiative was launched by the Board of Supervisors and CEO on August 17, 2015, with Ansell as its first director. Since that time, the Homeless Initiative has spearheaded a countywide movement to prevent and combat homelessness, including voter approval of Measure H in March 2017 and doubling of the number of people who secure permanent housing each year through the homeless services system.
Todoroff is an experienced manager with extensive skills in facilitating essential collaborations among County departments and the County’s health and behavioral health provider partners, community-based organizations, support services providers, interim and permanent housing developers, and housing authorities, as well as other stakeholders.
“The County is extremely fortunate that a leader of Cheri Todoroff’s stature will take the helm at the County’s groundbreaking Homeless Initiative following the retirement of Phil Ansell as the Initiative’s inaugural director,” CEO Davenport said. “She combines detailed knowledge of the countywide homeless services system, tremendous expertise, and a vast network of relationships which will enable her to seamlessly lead the Homeless Initiative through the end of the current pandemic and beyond. The heart of the Homeless Initiative has been broad-based collaboration since its inception. Cheri will sustain this focus on collaboration among County departments, homeless service providers, cities, faith organizations, academia, philanthropy, business, and countless others.”
Todoroff acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge ahead and said she will build on a strong foundation of partnership and collaboration to lead the initiative into its next phase.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving Los Angeles County and its residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable, and look forward to continued progress as the County and its partners work collaboratively to address the humanitarian crisis facing us on the streets,” Todoroff said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an even greater urgency to our efforts, and we are working diligently to address the crisis at a scale never seen before. I am committed to building upon the unprecedented work of the County and its partners to help those in great need.”
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.