Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
| Thursday, Feb 18, 2021

Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.

Todoroff will assume her new post on Thursday, April 1. She is currently the Director of Community Programs at DHS, where she oversees Housing for Health, a pillar of the County’s efforts to combat homelessness. Before being promoted to her current position, she was the Director of Housing for Health and served as an executive in the program for 9 years. She has been with the County for 32 years.

The Homeless Initiative was launched by the Board of Supervisors and CEO on August 17, 2015, with Ansell as its first director. Since that time, the Homeless Initiative has spearheaded a countywide movement to prevent and combat homelessness, including voter approval of Measure H in March 2017 and doubling of the number of people who secure permanent housing each year through the homeless services system.

Todoroff is an experienced manager with extensive skills in facilitating essential collaborations among County departments and the County’s health and behavioral health provider partners, community-based organizations, support services providers, interim and permanent housing developers, and housing authorities, as well as other stakeholders.

“The County is extremely fortunate that a leader of Cheri Todoroff’s stature will take the helm at the County’s groundbreaking Homeless Initiative following the retirement of Phil Ansell as the Initiative’s inaugural director,” CEO Davenport said. “She combines detailed knowledge of the countywide homeless services system, tremendous expertise, and a vast network of relationships which will enable her to seamlessly lead the Homeless Initiative through the end of the current pandemic and beyond. The heart of the Homeless Initiative has been broad-based collaboration since its inception. Cheri will sustain this focus on collaboration among County departments, homeless service providers, cities, faith organizations, academia, philanthropy, business, and countless others.”

Todoroff acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge ahead and said she will build on a strong foundation of partnership and collaboration to lead the initiative into its next phase.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving Los Angeles County and its residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable, and look forward to continued progress as the County and its partners work collaboratively to address the humanitarian crisis facing us on the streets,” Todoroff said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an even greater urgency to our efforts, and we are working diligently to address the crisis at a scale never seen before. I am committed to building upon the unprecedented work of the County and its partners to help those in great need.”

A link to Todoroff’s bio can be found [here].

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
FULL STORY...

White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland

White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 120 new deaths and 1,260 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,328 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities

L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
After a year of online instruction, Santa Clarita Valley students expressed mixed feelings about the Los Angeles County announcement Monday that some schools can return to in-person learning.
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 120 new deaths and 1,260 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,328 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
It took nearly four decades for the comfort women of World War II — women and girls forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army — to come forward and testify about their experiences.
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
