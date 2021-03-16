L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season. L.A. County Parks is looking for team members who are strong swimmers, can assist in maintaining a safe environment, provide surveillance of the pool, and teach swim classes.

L.A. County employs over 700 youth and young adults part-time annually as pool lifeguards. Together they provide approximately 10,000 swimming lessons annually to children of all ages. The position offers excellent starting pay at above $18 per hour, flexible work hours, and an amazing opportunity for swimmers in school or anyone looking for a summer job.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 27. Qualified applicants must submit an online application and pass a 500-yard swimming test that must be completed in 9.5 minutes or less to be eligible. Those hired will participate in an extensive Lifeguard Training Program to help prepare them for the critical role. Paid training is provided.

L.A. County Parks operates 30 facilities with 42 pools and a robust aquatics program for children, youth, and families who otherwise do not have access to swimming pools and amenities. L.A. County Parks swimming pools are enjoyed by approximately 759,000 visitors annually. The department offers aquatic facilities and classes for all ages, such as the lifesaving “Learn to Swim” program to recreation swim and water exercise classes.

In addition to helping children and young adults remain active and fit, L.A. County Parks pools provide various services from the lifesaving Learn to Swim program to important aquatic and fitness activities such as recreational swim and water exercise classes. For older adults and seniors, water aerobics provides low-impact movement-exercise opportunities, as well as socializing and mental health benefits like uplifting their spirits.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, aquatics facilities and swimming pools temporarily closed last year. LA County Parks aquatic facilities and pools for outdoor usage and programming are slated to reopen for summer, contingent on health guidelines.

For more information, view the job posting at https://bit.ly/3uM9KSf.

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses, in addition to the world-class Arboreta and Botanic Gardens and performance venues – Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Virginia Robinson Gardens and South Coast Botanic Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theaters.

