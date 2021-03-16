header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
| Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
LA County Hiring Lifeguards

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season. L.A. County Parks is looking for team members who are strong swimmers, can assist in maintaining a safe environment, provide surveillance of the pool, and teach swim classes.

L.A. County employs over 700 youth and young adults part-time annually as pool lifeguards. Together they provide approximately 10,000 swimming lessons annually to children of all ages. The position offers excellent starting pay at above $18 per hour, flexible work hours, and an amazing opportunity for swimmers in school or anyone looking for a summer job.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 27. Qualified applicants must submit an online application and pass a 500-yard swimming test that must be completed in 9.5 minutes or less to be eligible. Those hired will participate in an extensive Lifeguard Training Program to help prepare them for the critical role. Paid training is provided.

L.A. County Parks operates 30 facilities with 42 pools and a robust aquatics program for children, youth, and families who otherwise do not have access to swimming pools and amenities. L.A. County Parks swimming pools are enjoyed by approximately 759,000 visitors annually. The department offers aquatic facilities and classes for all ages, such as the lifesaving “Learn to Swim” program to recreation swim and water exercise classes.

In addition to helping children and young adults remain active and fit, L.A. County Parks pools provide various services from the lifesaving Learn to Swim program to important aquatic and fitness activities such as recreational swim and water exercise classes. For older adults and seniors, water aerobics provides low-impact movement-exercise opportunities, as well as socializing and mental health benefits like uplifting their spirits.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, aquatics facilities and swimming pools temporarily closed last year. LA County Parks aquatic facilities and pools for outdoor usage and programming are slated to reopen for summer, contingent on health guidelines.

For more information, view the job posting at https://bit.ly/3uM9KSf.

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses, in addition to the world-class Arboreta and Botanic Gardens and performance venues – Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Virginia Robinson Gardens and South Coast Botanic Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theaters.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season

L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
FULL STORY...

California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In

California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
FULL STORY...

LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day

LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
FULL STORY...

Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday

Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence Monday about a growing recall effort and launched his own campaign to defend his record.
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
There is a clear sense of hope when, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top health officials announce that we are starting to turn a corner.
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopenings that include movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants, and the path being cleared for the return to campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, all of which goes into effect Monday.
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
%d bloggers like this: