L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs

L.A. County’s Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.

The free outdoor after-school program is designed for children in first through sixth grade and operates Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Caring and trained staff are focused on every child having a memorable experience and making friends by encouraging creativity and an appreciation for fun and fitness.

Activities offered range from cheerleading, arts and crafts, sports drills and fitness, to environment, science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

All Public Health COVID-19 guidelines are strictly implemented and followed. Group sizes are limited to 12 children per two staff members, so space is limited.

All children are required to wear masks, bring a fillable water bottle, a snack, always wear comfortable shoes and clothes, and maintain six feet physical distancing. Afternoon snacks will also be provided.

Find a park and reserve a spot here.