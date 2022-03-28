L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults

Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.

Among the services offered:

— Food and nutrition services offer support for older adults who may be experiencing food insecurity. These resources provide information as to where older adults and dependent adults may qualify to access health-conscious meals, financial subsidies for food, and other nutrition programs.

— Housing and housing subsidies connect older adults to programs that offer financial assistance, counseling, in-home support and a range of housing-related needs, with the goal of promoting healthy aging in L.A. County and while supporting elderly individuals at high-risk of experiencing homelessness. All these services support the older adults in maintaining a residence best suited to their individual, unique well-being.

— Health and wellness services promote the general well-being and welfare of older adults focusing on clinical, mental and non-clinical services, these programs aim to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being.

— Transportation and mobile services actively support a more age-friendly county, these transportation and mobility services are dedicated to older and dependent adults.

–Financial Support services provide older adults with information with the goal of reaching financial stability. These programs may qualify older adults and dependent adults to receive financial assistance, access trainings and information sessions and receive supportive counseling and guidance.

— Legal disputes, resolutions and protections protect our aging population, these programs connect consumers to services that assist them in navigating the legal system.

To learn more and access age-friendly resources, click here.

For further inquiries or to speak with someone by phone call (800) 510-2020.

