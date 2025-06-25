L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects

The Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.

Two key projects are now available:

-Transitional Age Youth Podcast Series: This nine-episode video podcast centers youth voices and features real stories, reflections, and calls to action. Youth with lived experience in foster care led the development and discussion of topics such as arts and healing, the Foster Youth Bill of Rights, concrete supports and housing, LGBTQ+ experiences, and workforce readiness and education. This series was created in partnership with Castillo Consulting Partners and the Los Angeles County Youth Commission.

-Education Rights Video Series: Six short-form videos and one extended panel discussion feature youth discussing their experiences and offering practical advice for self-advocacy and navigating the education system. This series was created in collaboration with education advocates from the Alliance for Children’s Rights and Castillo Consulting Partners.

“This project is an inspiring example of what can happen when we center youth voices,” said Edward Yen, Executive Officer for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “By working directly with young people to develop these resources, we’re building a more accessible and equitable future for all youth in our care.”

“Young people are the most important persons in our process. We listen to the voices of those directly impacted and partner with them to create lasting change,” said Judge Nash, Executive Director for the Office of Child Protection. “These education rights videos and podcast episodes will enhance youth knowledge of their rights so they can assert those rights from an informed perspective. By empowering our youth to shape the resources they need, we’re not only honoring their experience but creating a more just, responsive, and youth-centered system.”

This initiative was developed in response to feedback from young people who shared during listening sessions and meetings with the Office of Child Protection that they often were not informed of their rights. Even when rights were explained, many said the information was presented in ways that were difficult to understand or apply. The projects aim to close information gaps, empower self-advocacy, and ensure youth can more easily navigate systems that impact their lives.

All materials are available on ocp.lacounty.gov/youth- engagement-resources, featuring downloadable videos and youth-developed flyers and resources. The Office of Child Protection has also created a social media guide to help county departments and community partners share these resources.

