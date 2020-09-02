on campus learning

L.A. County OK’s Limited On-Campus Learning, Limited Indoor Salon, Barbershop Operation

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.

Beginning Monday, September 14, K-12 schools may offer in-school services for small cohorts of students with Individualized Education Plans, students requiring instruction for English as a Second Language or students needing assessments or specialized in-school services, as long as the school is able to fully implement the Health Officer’s re-opening protocols.

Public Health will not be opening the waiver program for the on-campus instruction of students in grades TK-6 as the department monitors the implementation of this effort to safely get students needing specialized in-school services back to school.

Effective immediately, hair salons and barbershops can reopen for indoor services at 25% occupancy provided they are in full compliance with the Health Officer’s protocols.

The order encourages these businesses to continue outdoor operations when possible and to offer indoor operations for those services that cannot be provided outdoors.

All other current restrictions remain unchanged at this time.

