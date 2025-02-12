L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors

A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public.

Co-located at the Altadena Disaster Recovery Center, this specialized center provides assistance to property owners navigating the rebuilding process, including permitting, planning, and other recovery-related services. It is designed to streamline support from multiple County departments and agencies to help affected property owners efficiently rebuild their destroyed houses, businesses, and damaged structures.

“The rebuilding process is complex and can feel overwhelming,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “This one-stop shop is a helpful hub where property owners can access resources, guidance, and expedited services from multiple county agencies all in one convenient space. I encourage Eaton wildfire survivors to drop by or make an appointment as soon as possible.”

The one-stop shop’s key services include assistance with rebuilding permits including plan reviews and approvals, guidance on permitting requirements and zoning regulations, and no cost consultations with building and safety officials from Los Angeles County’s Public Works, Fire, and Regional Planning Departments to ensure compliance.

Advice on fire-resistant building materials and defensible space requirements is also available at no cost.

Additionally, county professionals are on hand to answer questions about debris removal and environmental health concerns.

Wildfire survivors can access information on temporary housing options during reconstruction and get support navigating insurance claims and funding options. Information on available grants and loans for rebuilding are also available.

The one-stop rebuilding shop is located at 540 West Woodbury Road, Altadena, CA 91001. Its hours of operations are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it is open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. Bilingual personnel are available to help Spanish speaking wildfire survivors.

