L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery

The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.

“Los Angeles County is committed to providing medical sheltering sites that serve as a safe and comfortable place for individuals to recover while protecting the community-at-large,” said county Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

“I am grateful to the teams working tirelessly to bring these sites online as a vital resource, and to the hotel and motel operators for partnering with Los Angeles County.”

“We have to bring to bear every resource that can help stop the spread and save lives,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Our gratitude is with everyone who is working tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our community, and meeting this moment with the urgency and commitment that it demands.”

The following is a summary of the county’s current progress in securing these medical sheltering beds:

* More than 900 medical sheltering beds are now available for people in need;

* More than 1,000 beds will be added by the end of the week;

* At this time, medical sheltering has been set up at approximately eight locations, including the following locations: Dockweiler Beach; Martin Luther King, Jr. Recuperative Care Center; and, several hotels located throughout the county including in downtown Los Angeles, near Los Angeles International Airport, Lancaster, Pomona, Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys.

“The County’s medical shelters are designed to support individuals who need the help,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “The County’s central mission has always been and continues to be to serve as a safety net for people in need. This includes, but is not limited to, people who are experiencing homelessness.

“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, the County continues to fill that critical role,” McGowan said. “We have mobilized resources to help individuals identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More hotel and motel locations will be added this week.”

If you are a hotel or motel operator interested in partnering with the county and willing to provide your facility as a COVID-19 medical shelter, please visit doingbusiness.lacounty.gov. The county has created this website to quickly identify and engage interested hotel/motel operators in the COVID-19 response.

For the most up-to-date information on medical sheltering operations, including the number of clients at medical sheltering sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/incident-updates.