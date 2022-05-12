header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
| Thursday, May 12, 2022

Summer is just around the corner! Get ready to create lifelong memories with your family through L.A. County Parks activities, programs and events. From sports, recreation classes and aquatic programs for all ages to nature center offerings and overnight camping, there’s something for every body this summer. Join the fun starting Monday, May 30.

Scroll down below for the complete list.

It's Park Time

Learn More

Check out a few of our upcoming programs!

Sports for All
July 9 – August 27
Times vary based on location
Program availability may vary by location
Pre-registration is required; register [here].

Youth Sports for All clinic is an 8-week skills development clinic that meets once a week for basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, table tennis and other sports. Clinics focus on building foundational skills, self-confidence and teamwork. Maximum group size is 15-youth, and a minimum enrollment of 12 youth is required for each group. Age groups are as follows: 6-8 years old (1 hour), 9-12 years old (1 hour).

Everbody Plays Drop in Summer Adventure
Mondays – Fridays; 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM
June 13 – August 15
Free drop-in program; no registration required

Every Body Plays is a positive space with a curriculum that is youth centered and designed for fun! Children can enjoy lunch and snack at the park with their friends and family before joining the fun at select parks, lunch will be from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm daily via a grab-n-go service delivery and snack between 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm.  The program provides children ages 7 thru 17 with access to caring and trained park staff who serve as mentors and lead an array of programs and activities, ranging from sports, fitness, arts and crafts, STEM, group games, story time and so much more. Every day is an adventure in LA County Parks!

AQUATICS

Learn to Swim
Monday – Friday, Saturdays
June 13 – August 20
Times may vary by location, level and session
Pre-registration is required; register [here].

L.A. County Aquatics’ Swim Lessons teach core swimming skills including water safety, floating and stroke technique while developing a lifelong love for the water and a lifetime of healthy habits. The program is designed to provide swimmers with a positive learning experience while steadily progressing through the core skills and strokes.  All levels are in alignment with the American Red Cross’ “Learn to Swim” Program. Additionally, 400 Learn to Swim scholarships are available on a first come, first serve basis to bring free swim lessons across LA County. Scholarships are open to youth ages 5 – 17 years of age. For more information and assistance with applying, visit the Learn to Swim Pools and Information to contact our aquatics offices Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm. For more information on youth aquatics scholarships, visit the DPR Scholarship page of our website.

Everybody Swims
Monday to Friday 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM; Saturday from 12:30 – 4:00pm
Begins June 11
Free drop-in program; No registration required

Recreational Swim is a fun and positive way to beat the heat, practice new skills, be physically active and de-stress. Rec swim also provides an opportunity to socialize and make new friends. Rec Swim starts June 11th and is Monday to Friday from 12:30pm to 2:00pm and Saturdays from 12:30pm to 4:00pm.
For a full list of additional Aquatics offerings and programs, visit our Aquatics page.

Nature Centers

Summer Nature Camps
Dates and times vary by location
Pre-registration required. Register [here].

Summer Nature Camp provides an opportunity for outdoor adventure and exploration for youth. Camps are supervised by trained staff and children are kept in groups while practicing physical distancing and other COVID19 safety guidelines to ensure campers have fun while staying safe. Activities include nature related crafts and games, hiking adventures, cultural arts, natural history, and conservation. This camp experience is designed to promote teamwork, making new friends, building self confidence, and developing an appreciation and connection to nature.

Everybody Explores
Tuesdays – Fridays  11:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Free drop-in program; No registration required

The Every Body Explores program provides participants of all ages an opportunity to check out a Naturalist field backpack they can use to complete self-guided activities, make observations and explore the park.

Nature Knowledge Nights
Dates vary by location 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Free drop-in program; No registration required

Spend an evening getting to know the beauty of the natural world at a Los Angeles County Nature Center. Activities vary based on topic but may include group activities, ESTEAM fundamentals, community science, nature hikes, guided tours or animal ambassador experience.

Saturday Discovery
Every Saturday at select Nature Centers / 10:00 AM – Noon
Free drop-in program; No registration required

Each Saturday our Superintendents welcome you to Nature Center Discovery, where you’ll learn about the natural habitat around you, even meeting Animal Ambassadors native to the area!  Find a Nature Center near you [here]..

Esteam Summer Camp
June 13 – August 19
Pre-registration required. Register here.

LA County Parks, in partnership with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Beaches and Harbors, and Los Angeles County Public Works, is proud to announce the return of ESTEAM. Campers will connect with the outdoors and explore ESTEAM topics, all with curriculum that is inclusive and supports the development of students. ESTEAM provides campers will have fun learning through group games, arts and culture, technology, field trips, guest speakers, and project-based learning.

Summer Contract Classes
Dates, times and locations vary by class
Registration required. Register here.

We teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets. Take a class at your local park for some fresh air or join virtual classes from the comfort of your own home! Whether you’re looking to be more active, learn a new hobby or take up a new skill or language, we have just the class to help you and everyone in your family achieve your summer goals.

…and much more!

View Summer Programs Here
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs

L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Summer is just around the corner!
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event

Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
Thursday, May 12, 2022
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven additional deaths and 2,997 new cases countywide, with 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks

Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
FULL STORY...

May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting

May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
The California Institute of the Arts 2002 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
Summer is just around the corner!
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
Join the Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding to kick-off the summer season with a BBQ Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards.
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer will be held at Valencia Acura Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven additional deaths and 2,997 new cases countywide, with 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: