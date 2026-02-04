L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.

The month-long celebration honors the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black Americans while bringing communities together through culture, education, and shared experiences.

Black History Month events will feature interactive workshops, live performances, art activities, storytelling, and community engagement opportunities designed for participants of all ages. Programming will highlight the richness of Black history and culture while creating welcoming spaces for learning, reflection, and celebration.

“Our parks are places where history, culture, and community come together,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to celebrate the vibrant contributions of Black Americans. Their stories are woven throughout the LA County Parks system, like Jackie Robinson Park, Charles White Park, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tree Grove at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and many more. We invite families and neighbors from across LA County to join us in honoring this legacy and creating new memories together in the places we all cherish.”

Each event will include a combination of educational and cultural elements such as artistic workshops, cultural demonstrations, live music or spoken word performances, fitness or wellness activities, and food tastings inspired by Black culinary traditions. Programs are designed to encourage intergenerational participation and community connection.

All events are free and open to the public. Dates and times vary by location. Visit the website to view all participating parks.

