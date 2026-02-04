header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
| Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
Water drop


The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.

The month-long celebration honors the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black Americans while bringing communities together through culture, education, and shared experiences.

Black History Month events will feature interactive workshops, live performances, art activities, storytelling, and community engagement opportunities designed for participants of all ages. Programming will highlight the richness of Black history and culture while creating welcoming spaces for learning, reflection, and celebration.

“Our parks are places where history, culture, and community come together,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to celebrate the vibrant contributions of Black Americans. Their stories are woven throughout the LA County Parks system, like Jackie Robinson Park, Charles White Park, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tree Grove at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and many more. We invite families and neighbors from across LA County to join us in honoring this legacy and creating new memories together in the places we all cherish.”

Each event will include a combination of educational and cultural elements such as artistic workshops, cultural demonstrations, live music or spoken word performances, fitness or wellness activities, and food tastings inspired by Black culinary traditions. Programs are designed to encourage intergenerational participation and community connection.

All events are free and open to the public. Dates and times vary by location. Visit the website to view all participating parks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events

L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Public Health: Flu Activity on the Rise in Los Angeles County

L.A. County Public Health: Flu Activity on the Rise in Los Angeles County
Friday, Jan 30, 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza and take steps to prevent its spread as flu activity increases across Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks

Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed

2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide Last Halloween in Newhall
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide Last Halloween in Newhall
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event. 
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Announces Arrests, Rescues
Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced details and results from the twelfth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild enforcement operation.
Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Announces Arrests, Rescues
Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host the PAWS for Love Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library
CSUN Students Research Sleep to Improve Student Athletes’ Performance
How can California State University, Northridge student athletes enhance their performances? Learning how to get a good night’s sleep may be the answer. A team of CSUN students is conducting research to find out.
CSUN Students Research Sleep to Improve Student Athletes’ Performance
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
<strong>1822</strong> - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2205t.jpg" alt="Edward Beale" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 23: New Water Main Installation on Calgrove in Santa Clarita to Begin
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific."
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVNews.com