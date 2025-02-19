L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.

Potential lifeguards must first undergo a swim examination by Mar. 1 to determine if they are eligible to apply.

With pools set to open in June, L.A. County Parks is looking for enthusiastic and responsible individuals to join our team and help ensure safety for swimmers.

This summer, L.A. County Parks aims to provide ample lifeguard coverage at over 30 pools across L.A. County. Lifeguard positions are open to individuals who are at least 16 years old, offering competitive pay ranging from $23.87 to $25.87 per hour, upon completion of the certification academy.

The swim examination is a 300-yard swim that must be completed within the time limit of six minutes and 30 seconds. Candidates who pass this exam will then be placed on the eligibility list, and training starts in April.

To schedule a swim test, candidates should contact their local LA County Aquatics Office. Deadline to apply and complete the swim examination is Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025. Please see Aquatics Office contact information below:

East Agency Aquatics

(626) 821-4655

-Belvedere Aquatic Center, Los Angeles

-Atlantic Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Salazar Park Pool, Los Angeles

-City Terrace Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Obregon Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Norman S. Johnson Aquatic Center, Arcadia

-San Gabriel Valley Aquatics Center, La Puente

Central Agency Aquatics

(626) 821-4655

-Greater Whittier Regional Aquatic Center, Whittier

-Krejci Pool, Los Angeles

-Bethune Pool, Los Angeles

-Carver Pool, Los Angeles

-Mona Pool, Compton

-Franklin D. Roosevelt Pool, Los Angeles

-Ted Watkins Park Pool, Los Angeles

North Agency Aquatics

(661) 222-9519

-El Cariso Pool, Sylmar

-Everett Martin Park Pool, Little Rock

-Val Verde, Saugus

-Castaic Regional Aquatics Complex, Castaic

-San Fernando Regional Pool, San Fernando

-George Lane Pool, Quartz Hill

South Agency Aquatics

(310) 965-8646

-Alondra Pool, Lawndale

-Campanella, West Compton

-Enterprise Pool, West Compton

-Lennox Pool, Lennox

-Victoria Pool, Carson

-Cerritos Pool, Cerritos

-Garrot Pool, Los Angeles

-Keller Pool, Los Angeles

-Jesse Owens Pool, Los Angeles

Once on the eligibility list, applicants may then apply for open positions. No experience or certifications are required. Prospective candidates can apply at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty/jobs/4380811/pool-lifeguard-candidate-temporary?keywords=lifeguard&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

If selected, eligible candidates will be required to complete 64 hours of paid training academy which will certify candidates with Red Cross Certification in First Aid, CPR for the Professional Lifeguard, Oxygen Administration, and Lifeguard Training for Professional Rescue.

Training Academy for the Summer 2025 season will begin in April, and dates vary depending on desired region.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...