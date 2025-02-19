header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
| Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Water drop


The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.

Potential lifeguards must first undergo a swim examination by Mar. 1 to determine if they are eligible to apply.

With pools set to open in June, L.A. County Parks is looking for enthusiastic and responsible individuals to join our team and help ensure safety for swimmers.

This summer, L.A. County Parks aims to provide ample lifeguard coverage at over 30 pools across L.A. County. Lifeguard positions are open to individuals who are at least 16 years old, offering competitive pay ranging from $23.87 to $25.87 per hour, upon completion of the certification academy.

The swim examination is a 300-yard swim that must be completed within the time limit of six minutes and 30 seconds. Candidates who pass this exam will then be placed on the eligibility list, and training starts in April.

To schedule a swim test, candidates should contact their local LA County Aquatics Office. Deadline to apply and complete the swim examination is Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025. Please see Aquatics Office contact information below:

East Agency Aquatics

(626) 821-4655

-Belvedere Aquatic Center, Los Angeles

-Atlantic Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Salazar Park Pool, Los Angeles

-City Terrace Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Obregon Park Pool, Los Angeles

-Norman S. Johnson Aquatic Center, Arcadia

-San Gabriel Valley Aquatics Center, La Puente

Central Agency Aquatics

(626) 821-4655

-Greater Whittier Regional Aquatic Center, Whittier

-Krejci Pool, Los Angeles

-Bethune Pool, Los Angeles

-Carver Pool, Los Angeles

-Mona Pool, Compton

-Franklin D. Roosevelt Pool, Los Angeles

-Ted Watkins Park Pool, Los Angeles

North Agency Aquatics

(661) 222-9519

-El Cariso Pool, Sylmar

-Everett Martin Park Pool, Little Rock

-Val Verde, Saugus

-Castaic Regional Aquatics Complex, Castaic

-San Fernando Regional Pool, San Fernando

-George Lane Pool, Quartz Hill

South Agency Aquatics

(310) 965-8646

-Alondra Pool, Lawndale

-Campanella, West Compton

-Enterprise Pool, West Compton

-Lennox Pool, Lennox

-Victoria Pool, Carson

-Cerritos Pool, Cerritos

-Garrot Pool, Los Angeles

-Keller Pool, Los Angeles

-Jesse Owens Pool, Los Angeles

Once on the eligibility list, applicants may then apply for open positions. No experience or certifications are required. Prospective candidates can apply at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty/jobs/4380811/pool-lifeguard-candidate-temporary?keywords=lifeguard&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

If selected, eligible candidates will be required to complete 64 hours of paid training academy which will certify candidates with Red Cross Certification in First Aid, CPR for the Professional Lifeguard, Oxygen Administration, and Lifeguard Training for Professional Rescue.

Training Academy for the Summer 2025 season will begin in April, and dates vary depending on desired region.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025

L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
FULL STORY...

2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County

2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches

Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report

Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
FULL STORY...

County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire

County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 8: Celebrate the Third Annual International Women’s Day Celebration with WEWIL Collaborative
Join WEWIL Collaborative as they celebrate their third annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8. 
March 8: Celebrate the Third Annual International Women’s Day Celebration with WEWIL Collaborative
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Secure Three Arrests in Major Retail Theft Cases
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives have successfully taken three suspects into custody, linking multiple felony cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Secure Three Arrests in Major Retail Theft Cases
L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
Supes Approve $20K Reward in Murder of CalArts Student
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang in Santa Clarita.
Supes Approve $20K Reward in Murder of CalArts Student
Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the grand re-opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena, a significant milestone in the community’s recovery following the Eaton Fire:
Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
California Institute of the Arts presents "Work From Home," a postgrad group show Feb. 22-March 22 at The Reef LA.
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
Joshua trees are only pollinated by yucca moths, but how do the moths know when it is time to pollinate? That is what Pryce Millikin, a California State University, Northridge biology graduate student, is trying to figure out, and he’s asking the public to help.
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com