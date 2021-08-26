L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet. You can now reserve picnic tables, register for virtual or in-person classes, or fulfill any other recreation need from the comfort of your home through this quick and easy-to-use system. Your family can use one account to schedule all its L.A. County Parks and Recreation activities. This is a huge benefit for families since all registration and reservations are now required to be conducted online.

For those wondering how to sign up for programs online, L.A. County Parks is here to help! ActiveNet tutorials and “How To” videos are available to view at https://parks.lacounty.gov/reserve/. Scroll down and you will find videos on how to register for a class or activity, how to create an account, and how to make a reservation. English and Spanish language versions are available for all videos.

If you need further assistance, you are invited to attend one of our in-person “How To” workshops. You will learn how to create an account, add family members, sign up for activities and navigate ActiveNet from your mobile phone. All accounts require an email address. If you don’t have an email address, we can help you to create one.

In-person workshops will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday Aug. 31 and continuing through Thursday Sept. 16. Workshops are offered in Spanish at designated locations.

Can’t make it to an in-person workshop? We have ActiveNet virtual workshops available on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday Sept. 1.

View workshops [here].

In an effort to make it convenient for you to learn how to use ActiveNet, in-person and virtual workshops are shown below.

In-person workshops:

North L.A. County:

Castaic Sports Complex – 31230 Castaic Rd., Castaic (English only)

Val Verde Park – 30300 W. Arlington Rd., Castaic (Spanish and English)

El Cariso Park – 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar (English only)

George Lane Park – 5520 W. Ave. L-8, Lancaster (English only)

Loma Alta Park – 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena (English only)

Stephen Sorenson Park – 16801 E. Ave. P, Palmdale (English only)

East L.A. County:

Bassett Park – 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente (Spanish and English)

Belvedere Park – 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Charter Oak Park – 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina (Spanish and English)

City Terrace Park – 1126 Hazard Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Hacienda Heights Park – 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights (English only)

Pathfinder Park – 18150 Pathfinder Road, Rowland Heights (English only)

South L.A. County:

Don Knabe Park – 19700 Bloomfield Ave., Cerritos (English only)

Jesse Owens Park – 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles (English only)

Roy Campanella Park – 14812 S. Stanford Ave., Compton (English only)

Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Sorenson Park – 11419 Rose Hedge Dr., Whittier (Spanish and English)

Victoria Park – 419 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Carson (English only)

Virtual workshops:

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To join this virtual webinar on Zoom, visit: https://zoom.us/j/96191922409.

You can also call in by using one of the following phone numbers and the Webinar ID:

Call: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 961 9192 2409

Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To join this virtual webinar on Zoom, visit: https://zoom.us/j/99595050668. You can also call in by using one of the following phone numbers and the Webinar ID: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 995 9505 0668

For more information visit reservations.lacounty.gov.

