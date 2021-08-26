header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
| Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
LA County Online Registration

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet. You can now reserve picnic tables, register for virtual or in-person classes, or fulfill any other recreation need from the comfort of your home through this quick and easy-to-use system. Your family can use one account to schedule all its L.A. County Parks and Recreation activities. This is a huge benefit for families since all registration and reservations are now required to be conducted online.

For those wondering how to sign up for programs online, L.A. County Parks is here to help! ActiveNet tutorials and “How To” videos are available to view at https://parks.lacounty.gov/reserve/. Scroll down and you will find videos on how to register for a class or activity, how to create an account, and how to make a reservation. English and Spanish language versions are available for all videos.

If you need further assistance, you are invited to attend one of our in-person “How To” workshops. You will learn how to create an account, add family members, sign up for activities and navigate ActiveNet from your mobile phone. All accounts require an email address. If you don’t have an email address, we can help you to create one.

In-person workshops will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday Aug. 31 and continuing through Thursday Sept. 16. Workshops are offered in Spanish at designated locations.

Can’t make it to an in-person workshop? We have ActiveNet virtual workshops available on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday Sept. 1.

View workshops [here].

In an effort to make it convenient for you to learn how to use ActiveNet, in-person and virtual workshops are shown below.

In-person workshops:

North L.A. County:

Castaic Sports Complex – 31230 Castaic Rd., Castaic (English only)

Val Verde Park – 30300 W. Arlington Rd., Castaic (Spanish and English)

El Cariso Park – 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar (English only)

George Lane Park – 5520 W. Ave. L-8, Lancaster (English only)

Loma Alta Park – 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena (English only)

Stephen Sorenson Park – 16801 E. Ave. P, Palmdale (English only)

East L.A. County:

Bassett Park – 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente (Spanish and English)

Belvedere Park – 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Charter Oak Park – 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina (Spanish and English)

City Terrace Park – 1126 Hazard Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Hacienda Heights Park – 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights (English only)

Pathfinder Park – 18150 Pathfinder Road, Rowland Heights (English only)

South L.A. County:

Don Knabe Park – 19700 Bloomfield Ave., Cerritos (English only)

Jesse Owens Park – 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles (English only)

Roy Campanella Park – 14812 S. Stanford Ave., Compton (English only)

Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles (Spanish and English)

Sorenson Park – 11419 Rose Hedge Dr., Whittier (Spanish and English)

Victoria Park – 419 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Carson (English only)

Virtual workshops:

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To join this virtual webinar on Zoom, visit: https://zoom.us/j/96191922409.

You can also call in by using one of the following phone numbers and the Webinar ID:
Call: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 961 9192 2409

Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To join this virtual webinar on Zoom, visit: https://zoom.us/j/99595050668. You can also call in by using one of the following phone numbers and the Webinar ID: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 995 9505 0668

For more information visit reservations.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System

L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group

L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
A former music teacher in Southern California who contracted with several schools, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, to teach music to children was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
It wasn’t hard for Santa Clarita resident and eighth-grader Miranda Sotelo to come up with the perfect community service project.
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
When Santa Clarita resident Gina Moradzadeh adopted Penny, a pup rescued from the streets of Mexico, she never expected that what appeared to be a healthy dog would be anything but.
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
City of Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers representing nearly 20% of total driver assignments for a typical weekday said COVID-19 related reasons required them to call out from work Wednesday. 
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional death Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 159 since the start of the pandemic
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year. 
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment. 
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
%d bloggers like this: