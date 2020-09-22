L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time. Recreation and enrichment classes promote personal well-being among our communities and improve the lives of L.A. County residents.

The Department is recruiting now for the winter season, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 and is looking for instructors to teach a variety of classes for all ages, like:

– Fine Arts, Dance, Music and Performing Arts

– Virtual Classes

– Photography

– STEAM Classes

– Fitness, Sports, Zumba and Yoga

– Ballet and Folklorico

– Crafts and hobbies

– Outdoor Classes

– Or any fun, unique sessions you propose.

As an independent instructor, you set the fees, dates, and times of your class – teaching on a weekly basis or as a 1 or 2-day workshop. You’ll have access to teaching at one of our fantastic recreation facilities at locations throughout Los Angeles County. Plus, we’ll help with marketing and promoting your class or workshop.

Click [here] to get more information and apply online. Deadline for applications and class proposals is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Sign up [here] for our free webinar to learn more about the Contract Class Program. We’re hosting information sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10:00 a.m., and Monday, Sept. 28, at 6:00 p.m.

For questions or more information, email ContractClasses@parks.lacounty.gov.