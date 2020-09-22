L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time. Recreation and enrichment classes promote personal well-being among our communities and improve the lives of L.A. County residents.
The Department is recruiting now for the winter season, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 and is looking for instructors to teach a variety of classes for all ages, like:
– Fine Arts, Dance, Music and Performing Arts
– Virtual Classes
– Photography
– STEAM Classes
– Fitness, Sports, Zumba and Yoga
– Ballet and Folklorico
– Crafts and hobbies
– Outdoor Classes
– Or any fun, unique sessions you propose.
As an independent instructor, you set the fees, dates, and times of your class – teaching on a weekly basis or as a 1 or 2-day workshop. You’ll have access to teaching at one of our fantastic recreation facilities at locations throughout Los Angeles County. Plus, we’ll help with marketing and promoting your class or workshop.
Click [here] to get more information and apply online. Deadline for applications and class proposals is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Sign up [here] for our free webinar to learn more about the Contract Class Program. We’re hosting information sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10:00 a.m., and Monday, Sept. 28, at 6:00 p.m.
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
