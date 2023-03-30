L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees

Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park. Our Youth at Work employees assist in leading recreational activities for persons of all ages, helping support event setup and takedown, and interacting with the public.

Key programs that Youth Workers will be eligible to work this season include Spring Parks After Dark and the Every Body Plays after school program. Spring PAD is set to be held this Spring Break season, which is going on now until April 8 and will be featured at 34 L.A. County Parks from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. Youth @ Work employees are also able to work during the Every Body Plays program, which runs from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 58 LA County Parks until May 26.

Prospective applicants can apply today at https://bit.ly/40DwWBP.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

– Be ages 14 -24

– Posses a current work PERMIT (for those 17 years old and younger)

– Have the right to work documents

– Be a current resident of L.A. County

All those interested are encouraged to apply today! Youth workers will learn how to lead programs and build customer service skills while making a difference in their local communities! To learn more, visit one of our select Spring Jubilee events this week where you can gain more information!

Thursday, March 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

– Bassett Park

– City Terrace Park

– Col. Washington Park

– Roosevelt Park

Friday, March 31, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

– Val Verde Park

– Obregon Park

– Pamela Park

– Valleydale Park

– Athens Park

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...