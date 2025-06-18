L.A. County Parks’ Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program is Open For Enrollment

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce that enrollment is open for the Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program for youth ages 9-17.

The program offers instruction in lifeguard rescue techniques, first-aid, open water sport activities, and physical conditioning. Participants are led by Lifeguard staff in daily hands-on activities promoting the importance of teamwork, water safety, and re-enforcing an active lifestyle. The goal of the program is to educate youth in our communities, develop leaders, and the next generation of future lifeguards.

Tuition for the Junior Lifeguard program is $383 per session. However, L.A. County Parks currently offers scholarships for those that meet the in-need criteria. Funding is limited, so scholarships are awarded on a first-come first-served basis. To apply, visit the website.

New Junior Lifeguards and returning program participants who took a year or more off are required to pass a swim tryout before registering for the program. Participants from the 2024 Summer Program are not required to try out. There are three modules for the swim tryouts:

-Swim 4 laps (100 yards total) in a pool, under 2 minutes and 30 seconds

-Swim underwater for 10 yards (with push off wall)

-Tread Water, head above water (using hands and legs) for 3 minutes

Tryouts Day and Time:

Saturday July 5th 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tryouts Location

Greater Whittier Regional Aquatic Center

8028 Pioneer Blvd Whittier CA 90606

Register here for this location.

Successfully passing a tryout will qualify participants to become eligible to register for the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program. There is no limit on the amount of free ready trainings you can attend.

Enrolling once gives you access to attend all the dates at that facility location. We encourage all participants to attend all Junior Lake Lifeguard Ready Trainings & Tryouts. To be eligible for participation in the ready training, your child just needs to meet the age requirements and pass a safety assessment for the upcoming summer program, ages 9-17 as of first day of the attended session in June or July.

The program is offered in two sessions, and registration is open for both:

Session 1: June 16 – July 3 (Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily)

Session 2: July 7 – July 24 (Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily)

To register, please login or create a Parent Portal account here.

Like this: Like Loading...