L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year’s Trick or Treat Village will transform neighborhood parks into free festive Halloween events featuring game booths, live music, costume contests, raffles, arts and crafts, pumpkin carving and plenty of free candy and snacks. Park goers can also enjoy spooky storytelling, carnival games and movie nights.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume, bring friends and neighbors and enjoy a safe, family-friendly celebration filled with spook-tacular fun and community spirit.

Don’t forget to share your Halloween memories on social media using #LACOUNTYPARKS!

There will be Trick or Treat Villages at Richard Rioux Park, 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381, Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Castaic Sports Complex, 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384, Saturday, Oct. 25 from noon-3 p.m.

Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384, Thursday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.

For more information and a list of park locations, dates and times, visit parks.lacounty.gov/halloween

