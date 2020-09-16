header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
| Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
vaccine distribution

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.

Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced the motion, which states that such a plan must be ready and ensure priority is given to those in targeted groups and underserved populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“We are the largest county in the nation, and when the time comes, we will need to fairly and equitably get a vaccine to over 10 million people,” Hahn said in a statement. “We need to start preparing now to receive, store, distribute and administer a vaccine so we don’t waste any time.”

The unanimous vote comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance to state public health officials for vaccination distribution planning purposes.

Currently, there are 37 vaccines in clinical trials, three of which are in the third phase of trials, according to county officials, who added that phase three vaccines could become available as early as November.

In the third phase, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety and many also follow a fourth phase, where they face ongoing studies after the vaccine is approved and licensed, according to the CDC’s website.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said Tuesday that planning would need to include an educational program for transparency.

“We’ve got to be prepared but we also need to educate our constituents about exactly what the vaccines are and what the flu shot is, quite frankly, and why the flu shot is important,” she said.

Their vote instructs the Public Health Department to work with cities, community agencies and other county departments to develop the plan and present it before the board in 45 days.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
FULL STORY...
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
%d bloggers like this: