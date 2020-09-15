L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
The program opened Monday for eligible licensed childcare operators in Los Angeles County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of childcare facilities operating in the City of Los Angeles, as the City received its own allocation of CARES Act funds and has its own programs for City childcare operators.
The LACDA expects to issue a total of 225 grants – 150 for Family Childcare Homes, and 75 for Childcare Centers. Licensed Childcare Centers will be eligible to receive $40,000 and Family Childcare Homes will be eligible to receive $10,000. The childcare applicant must in good standing with the Community Care Licensing Division (CCLD) and must submit a completed application, including requested documentation, by the posted due date. Applications will be ranked via a lottery and applicants will be selected in the order ranked per lottery process.
“The COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program created by the Board of Supervisors recognizes that childcare providers play a key role as an essential industry and have been suffering due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Many providers are unable to sustain operations with diminishing enrollment, and our hope is that this program will provide much needed economic assistance,” said Emilio Salas, acting executive director, LACDA.
Eligibility requirements, a video tutorial on how to complete the online application, and the application portal can be found at childcaregrant.lacda.org. Applications are being accepted now through Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
