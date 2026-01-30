header image

January 30
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
L.A. County Public Health: Flu Activity on the Rise in Los Angeles County
Friday, Jan 30, 2026
flu-vaccine-social-blue-bkg-facebook-1200x630-release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza and take steps to prevent its spread as flu activity increases across Los Angeles County.

Getting a flu vaccine and practicing everyday hygiene and prevention measures remain the most effective ways to reduce the spread of flu and prevent serious illness.

Although anyone can become seriously ill from the flu, those at highest risk for complications include children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women and individuals who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.

Recent surveillance data show increasing flu activity in Los Angeles County. For the week ending January 24, sentinel laboratories reported 17.1% of specimens were positive for flu. This is up from 11% the week prior. Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness also rose to 7.7%, compared to 6.4% the week prior, and flu-related hospitalizations rose from 222 to 261. Flu activity is expected to remain elevated in the coming weeks.

The Flu Vaccine Is Effective

Public Health recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older. This year’s flu vaccine remains effective at generating an immune response and preventing hospitalization, even against the new subclade K influenza virus.

Flu vaccination can help protect you and your loved ones by:

Reducing the risk of illness

Lessening symptoms severity

Helping prevent missed work or school

“Flu activity is expected to continue to increase across Los Angeles County, and while many people are already vaccinated, some may still not be protected,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from infection, for yourself, your loved ones, and your community. However, even simple steps like washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying away from others when sick can make a big difference in protecting those most at risk for severe illness. We encourage everyone six months and older, or their caregivers, to get vaccinated or talk with a healthcare provider to decide the best way to reduce risks and stay healthy this flu season.”

Other Vaccines to Consider

As multiple other respiratory viruses also continue to circulate, Public Health also encourages everyone 6 months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine. RSV immunization is also recommended for older adults, pregnant women. and infants. The flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

People can find a vaccine site near them by visiting: ph.lacounty.gov/vaccineclinics.

Other Protective Measures

In addition to vaccination, Public Health recommends:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, when soap and water are not available.

Staying home and away from others when sick.

Wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, around people at higher risk, or whenever experiencing symptoms.

What To Do If You Are Sick with Flu

People at higher risk for complications from the flu should seek medical care for testing and treatment as soon as they begin to feel ill, whether or not they have been vaccinated. High-risk groups include children under 5 years old, adults 65 years and older, pregnant people and individuals with conditions such as asthma, chronic lung or heart disease, diabetes, or overweight with a body mass index greater than 40.

Prescription anti-viral medications, like oseltamivir (available generically or under the tradename Tamiflu®) and baloxavir (available under the tradename Xofluza), can shorten the duration of the flu and can reduce the risk of complications or death. These medications work best when taken within 48 hours of becoming sick but may still be beneficial if used later in the course of illness.

About Influenza

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Flu can cause fevers, cough, headaches and body aches and result in serious complications such as bacterial pneumonia, worsening of chronic medical conditions, or death. Influenza viruses are constantly changing, so the best way to protect yourself and loved ones each year is to get an updated flu vaccine.

For more information visit: ph.lacounty.gov/fluvaccine.

For more questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health Infoline at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
