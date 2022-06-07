header image

June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
L.A. County Public Health Warns Public of Contaminated Ecstasy Pills
| Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
Ectasycrop

Los Angeles County Public Health is warning parents and school officials of a large number of ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl that have entered the Los Angeles drug market.

The warning comes as three Santa Monica Unified School District students recover from an overdose after taking drugs contaminated with the powerful synthetic opioid.

According to officials, the three teens snorted crushed-up tablets they thought to be ecstasy. The blue circular tables were ordered from an online dealer and in addition to fentanyl, were laced with a still-unidentified substance. The victims all required breathing tubes and naloxone to combat the overdose.

Public Health reports illicit and counterfeit pills contaminated with fentanyl, methamphetamine and other substances are circulating in L.A. County and overdose-related deaths have continued to rise at an alarming rate since the beginning of the pandemic. Be cautious and take steps to prevent an overdose.

Parents are strongly urged by school district officials throughout L.A. County to have discussions with your children about making healthy choices and about the dangers of ingesting illicit drugs, especially as the community enters into end-of-year celebrations and the summer.

Know the signs of an opioid overdose:
–Cold, clammy skin
–Pinpoint pupils
–Slowed or erratic heartrate
–Loss of consciousness
–Skin color changes
–Seizures
–Muscle spasms
–Nausea/vomiting
–Respiratory depression
–Altered mental state

Seek immediate medical care or call 911.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo.
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
Perfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia.
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’
The Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding will hold a Summer BBQ Party on Thursday, June 23 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’
June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival
TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
Volunteers, City Staff Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
On Saturday, June 4, City staff and dozens of residents participated in the inaugural Graffiti Removal Day.
Volunteers, City Staff Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
July 23: WiSH Foundation’s Cars Under the Stars
WiSH Education Foundation’s 2nd annual car show, Cars Under the Stars, will be in the Sears parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
July 23: WiSH Foundation’s Cars Under the Stars
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Vote
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, reminded residents to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Vote
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party
This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.  
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party
June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA
Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser
The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up.
Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser
Impulse Music Named National Music Merchant’s Top 100 Dealers
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
Impulse Music Named National Music Merchant’s Top 100 Dealers
