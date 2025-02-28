L.A. County Public Works Prepares for Light, Moderate Rain in Region

Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring a series of storm systems forecasted to bring light to moderate rainfall to the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the first system may produce light rain on Friday, Feb. 28, with estimated totals of less than 0.10 inches. A more sustained period of rain is expected from Sunday, March 2, through Monday, March 3, with forecasted totals of up to 0.50 inches.

At this time, L.A. County weather forecasters and engineers do not anticipate significant debris or mudflows in the recent burn areas including, the Eaton, Palisades, Bridge, Franklin, Kenneth, Sunset, Hurst, Hughes, Owen and Agua Fires.

A second storm system is expected to enter the region Wednesday, March 5, and stay through Friday, March 7. While details remain uncertain, early forecasts indicate light to moderate rainfall that could provide beneficial precipitation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

L.A. County Public Works will be monitoring roads, flood control facilities, and vulnerable communities and will ensure flood control systems are prepared.

Stormwater facilities are also ready to capture and conserve water for groundwater recharge. In coordination with partner agencies, efforts will be made to inform individuals experiencing homelessness who may be at increased risk during the storms.

L.A. County Public Works will continue to assess conditions and provide updates on potential debris flow risks and other storm-related impacts. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official County channels and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

For storm preparedness tips, visit Ready.LACounty.gov.

The National Weather Service predicts a chance of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

To find weather reports for the Santa clarita Valley visit http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?CityName=Saugus&state=CA&site=LOX&textField1=34.4114&textField2=-118.539&e=0.

