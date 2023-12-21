L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast

With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.

Phase 2 raises the potential for moderate debris and mudflows in burn areas with some streets completely blocked by debris. Depending on their location and nearby terrain, some structures may be endangered.

Being prepared is the public’s best defense against storm impacts. Residents are advised to:

– Visit LACounty.gov for valuable storm safety tips, ways to protect homes and other structures from mud and stormwater flows, and to sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

– Know your property’s risk factors for flooding and develop an emergency plan.

– Stay tuned to local weather reports and follow the instructions of law enforcement if told to evacuate.

– Avoid driving on mountain roads or into ponded- or swift-moving water and recent burn areas.

– Keep trash cans off the street to allow stormwater to travel freely.

– Find storm-related news on social media using the hashtag: #LARain

– Call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

For additional tips and resources on how to prepare for storm season, visit ready.lacounty.gov.

